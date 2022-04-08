Track

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Marielle Mangrobang practices Tuesday at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

In a season of learning, it helps to have two of the state’s top track and field athletes for teammates to mimic. 

Kodiak High opens the 2022 season today at the Big C Relays in Anchorage and will lean on seniors Micah Fields and Orion Harper to lead a young — but talented — squad.  

“This year, having, just not experience, but confident and accomplished experience is a gift,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “It is coming at a great time because we have a lot of freshmen and rookies on our team.”

Fields and Harper are two of the best. 

Harper is the defending Division I shot put state champion and enters the season looking to rise from fourth on the all-time school’s leaderboard. His mark of 50 feet, 8.5 inches sits only behind Michael Odell (53-3.25), Floyd Galloway (53-9.25) and Kordell Pillans (55-7.25) on the record board. 

At the intramural Blue and Gold meet two weeks ago, Harper opened with a 47-6.5, a mark better than he started last season with. That bodes well for his quest to become Kodiak’s first back-to-back shot put state champion since Pillans achieved the feat in 2015 and 2016.

“He came out of the gates really nice and strong,” Mortenson said. “That always feels good after nine months of not officially throwing and measuring to get an official mark and say, ‘Hey, that is pretty good.”’

Harper isn’t the only thrower in the stable. Kodiak also returns shot put state qualifiers Mycus Fernandez (fifth at state) and Aron Bautista (13th). That’s a formidable trio.

Running with a fractured foot, Fields was the state’s runner-up in the 3,200-meter run (9 minutes, 41.48 seconds) and anchored the state-winning 3,200 relay. He returns for his final season as the reigning Region III male athlete of the year after claiming regional gold in the 1,600 and 3,200. 

Fields’ injury lingered throughout the cross country season. He still had a stellar campaign, finishing fourth at the state meet. The break between the two seasons was good for Fields. 

“Coming into track season, he is really at 100 percent,” Mortenson said. “I think that is exciting for him and certainly exciting for us.”

As is tradition, Kodiak’s distance squad is stacked with talent. Max Robinson and Elias Litzow return after finishing 11th and 12th in the 3,200 at the state meet. Bengt Anderson — the only other returner from the 3,200 relay — is back. And joining the party is cross country breakout freshman Miles Grimes. He will focus on mid-distance, with an occasional 400 tossed in.   

“He is already proving himself fresh off a hockey season and with only two and a half weeks of practice,” Mortenson said. 

Kodiak also brings back Elmar Barroga and Sean Bruno. Barroga was 11th in the 300 hurdles and 12th in the 100 hurdles at last year’s state meet, while Bruno was 14th in the 100 hurdles. Joshua Marquez, Matthew Macapugay and Max Jensen add depth to the hurdle and jumping events.

 

GIRLS

The girls enter the season without their biggest star from a year ago. Elan Hilty — the 2021 Region III high jump champion and fourth-place finisher at state — has decided to play soccer this spring.

“That is a huge loss,” Mortenson said. 

Sophomore Jisselle Blanco — a three-sport star — has stepped up in the absence of Hilty. She isn’t a high jumper, but she just might me by the end of the two-month season with as versatile as she is. 

Blanco won the F/V Invincible Pentathlon and will compete with Fields in the pentathlon at the  Big C Relays. 

“It’s hard to know where we are going to put Jisselle because she is doing well in more than four events,” Mortenson said. “She is the top thrower, top hurdler, and one of our top three sprinters.”

Hurdles very well could be Kodiak’s best event. The team returns state qualifiers Marielle Mangrobang and Sara Scott. Mangrobang was 10th in the 100 hurdles and 13th in the 300 hurdles, while Scott was 16th in the 100 hurdles. 

Ayla Baker and Abigail Harver will pace the distance squad, while Avie Arevalo will be a key sprinter for the team. 

Mortenson said the girls team has a good mix of veterans and rookies. 

“This first month we are going to be experiencing with where they shine the brightest in events, because they can do a lot of different things,” the coach said. 

The coach added that the team — boys and girls — is stocked with athletes who work hard

“It is fun to work with athletes that you enjoy working with,” Mortenson said. “They work hard. It is not the most talented, state championship returning team that we have ever had. But we have a lot of growing talent, and when athletes work hard, you never know what is going to happen.”

 

ROSTER

Seniors

Bengt Anderson

Avie Arevalo

Ayla Baker

Elmar Barroga

Aron Bautista

Jisselle Blanco

Sean Bruno

Nathan Bungay

Connor Burnside

Serenity Bushell

Ram Caballa

Payton Callahan

LeElla Casey

Dianne Delacruz

Davis Demmert

Tristan Diesta

Frank Dorner

Fernando Escobar

Francie Eufemio

Janie Eufemio

Mycus Fernandez

Micah Fields

Naomi Griffin

Miles Grimes

Simon Grimes

Beatrize Gumtang

Orion Harper

Abigail Harver

Joseph Hathaway

Joshua Hathaway

Nick Hecht

Chalisse Hoim

Derek Ignacio

Max Jensen

Aurora Lawson

Elias Litzow

Audrey Lonheim

Matthew Macapugay

Marielle Mangrobang

JJ Marasigan

Joshua Marquez

Hannah McCarthy

Brian Montuya

Max Robinson

Ashton Rogers

Logan Ryden

Gian Saliva

Stuart Saltonstall

Jasmin Samson

Jacob Sarnowski

Sara Scott

Enrique Silva

Manuel Silva

Wyatt Stager

Rico Suralta

Tristian Webb

Paxson Williams

 

Schedule

April 8-9 — at the Big C Relays in Anchorage

April 16 — All-comers meet at Joe Floyd Track and Field

April 22-23 — vs. Chugiak at Joe Floyd Track and Field

April 29-30 — vs. Colony at Joe Floyd Track and Field

May 5 — at ACS

May 6-7 — at the Palmer Invitational

May 13-14 — vs. Bartlett at Joe Floyd Track and Field

May 20-21 — Region II Championships in Kenai

May 27-28 — Division I State Championships in Anchorage. 

 

