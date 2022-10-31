Kodiak wrestling used six top 3 finishes to place fourth at the Top Dog Tournament Saturday at Nikiski High School.
Mia Crandall led the way, placing second in the girls’ 120-pound bracket with a 2-1 record.
Saywer Stevens (140), Ethan Benton (189), Kavik Skonberg (215), Megan Cornett (girls’ 107) and Ariadna Sorto-Chicas (girls’ 235) placed third.
Kodiak tallied 194 points to finish behind Service (309), Redington (288) and Wasilla (213) in the 22-team field.
Crandall pinned Redington’s Delphina Holt (1:12) and Eagle River’s Reagan Curry (1:02) to finish second in her round-robin bracket.
Stevens and Skonberg both posted 5-1 records, while Benton went 4-1. Cornett was 2-2 and Sorto-Chicas 1-2.
Team (top 10)
1. Service 309; 2. Redington 288.5; 3. Wasilla 213; 4. Kodiak 194; 5. Eagle River 192; 6. Nikiski 144; 7. Bethel 135; 8. Kenai 132; 9. Soldotna 123.5; 10. Dillingham 117.
Kodiak results
Boys
119 — 6. Damon May, 3-3
Round 2 — May p. Deagan Azavedo, Houston, 3:12.
Quarterfinal — Hunter Forshee-Kurtz, Seward, t.f. May 16-0.
Consolation round 4 — May p. Avery Beam, Colony, 2:43.
Consolation round 5 — May p. Porter Johnson, Palmer, 2:58.
Consolation semifinals — Giuliano Maddamma, Service, p. May :46.
Fifth-place match — Eli Banks, Houston, p. May 4:39.
125 — 6. Garritt Roberts, 2-3
Round 2 — Roberts, p. Brody Bruno, Eagle River, 4:52.
Quarterfinals — Roberts, p. Xander Pete, Houston, 1:15.
Semifinal — Hayden Kearney, Redington, won by forfeit over Roberts.
Consolation semifinals — Wyatt Maguire, Nikiski, won by forfeit over Roberts.
Fifth-place match — Trenton Keith, Houston, won by forfeit over Roberts.
125 — 8. Ram Caballa, 1-3
Round 2 — Alden Bevis, Service, p. Caballa 1:40.
Consolation round 4 — Caballa, p. Travis Wassillie, Bristol Bay, 4:12.
Consolation round 5 — Trenton Keith, Houston, dec. Caballa 10-4.
Seventh-place match — Hudson Bartlett, Wasilla, won by forfeit over Caballa.
130 — 9. Samuel Lopez, 3-2
Round 2 — Lopez p. Tucker Johnson, Colony, 2:22.
Quarterfinals — Vance Griffin, Wasilla, p. Lopez, 1:05.
Consolation round 4 — Paul Minke, Homer, p. Lopez, 1:00.
Consolation round 5 — Lopez p. Avery Simpson, Wasilla, 2:54.
Ninth-place match — Lopez p. Bohdan Martynowicz, Service, 2:53.
140 — 3. Sawyer Stevens, 5-1
Round 2 — Stevens p. Brandt Steiner, Wasilla, 2:21.
Quarterfinal — Alexander Green, Service, p. Stevens, 3:58.
Consolation round 4 — Stevens p. Ayden Stickle, Wasilla, 2:09.
Consolation round 5 — Stevens dec. Reymond Perez, Kenai, 3-2.
Consolation semifinals — Stevens p. Cobin O’Mary, Redington, :30.
Third-place match — Stevens p. Brandt Steiner, Wasilla, 4:10.
152 — 10. Jonah Stewart, 4-3
Round 1 — Stewart p. Atlas Parnell Ruark, Kenai, :47.
Round 2 — John Anderson, Wasilla, p. Stewart 4:24.
Consolation round 2 — Stewart p. Geremu Daggett, Grace, 1:18.
Consolation round 3 — Stewart p. Theo Garcia, Grace, :27.
Consolation round 4 — Thomas Swalling, Redington, p. Stewart, 1:16.
Consolation round 5 — Stewart p. Chet Wilson, Bristol Bay, 1:45
Ninth-place match — Elias Oteo, Palmer p. Stewart, 1:55.
152 — Reese Arnett, 0-2
Round 1 — Hayden Whitt, Service, p. Arnett, 2:49.
Consolation round 1 — Chase Johnson, Kenai, p. Arnett 2:11.
160 — 9. Wyatt Buck, 4-2
Round 1 — Buck p. Kash Gagnon, :57.
Round 2 — Buck, p. Davis Deese, Kenai, :37.
Quarterfinals — Mason Fitka, Bethel, p. Buck 5:00.
Consolation round 4 — Jaykob Kemp, Soldotna, m.d. Buck 12-4.
Consolation round 5 — Buck p. Gideon Schmidt, Eagle River, 4:52.
Ninth-place match — Buck dec. Liam Boyd, Soldotna, 8-6.
189 — 3. Ethan Benton, 4-1
Round 2 — Benton p. Nigatu Daggett, Grace, :25.
Quarterfinals — Benton p. Vincent Nothstine, Cordova, :42.
Semifinals — Stephen Scott, ACS, p. Benton, 1:56.
Consolation semifinals — Benton p. Sioeli Tuifua, Barrow, :26.
Third-place match — Benton p. Tim Goodnight, Nikiski, :36.
215 — 3. Kavik Skonberg, 5-1
Round 2 — Skonberg p. PJ Kanz, Redington, 1:07.
Quarterfinals — Liam Brown, Wasilla, p. Skonberg, 1:19.
Consolation round 4 — Skonberg p. Nicholas Panilo, Service, 1:20.
Consolation round 5 — Skonberg p. Jackson Weller, Colony, 2:10.
Consolation semifinals — Skonberg p. Justus Spaulding, Redington, :43.
Third-place match — Skonberg p. Liam Brown, Wasilla, 2:02.
Girls
107 — 3. Megan Cornett, 2-2
Round 1 — Lauren Bodeen, Eagle River, m.d. Cornett, 14-0.
Round 3 — Cornett p. Annareese Carroll, Redington, :45.
Round 4 — Kaelynn Seidl, Wasilla, p. Cornett, 1:59.
Round 5 — Cornett p. Paisley Maxwell, Nikiski, 1:56.
120 — 2. Mia Crandall, 2-1
Round 1 — Crandall p. Delphina Holt, Redington, 1:12.
Round 2 — Mya Campbell, Redington, p. Crandall :55.
Round 3 — Crandall p. Reagan Curry, Eagle River, 1:02.
132 — 5. Hannah Finley, 2-2
Quarterfinals — Finley p. Oceanna Broussard, Nikiski, 1:00.
Semifinals — Saoirse Cook, Homer, t.f. Finley 16-0.
Consolation semifinals — Taylia Hardy, Wasilla, p. Finley, 1:09.
Fifth-place match — Finley dec. Olivia Probasco, Wasilla, 9-3.
152 — 6. Jasmina Villanueva, 0-5
Round 1 — Haley Munoz, Redington, p. Villanueva, :35.
Round 2 — Ellen Larson, Wasilla, p. Villanueva, :36.
Round 3 — Paris Johnson, Wasilla, p. Villanueva, :46.
Round 4 — Elisha Beans, Kenai, dec. Villanueva 3-2.
Round 5 — Arianna Ryan, Cordova, dec. Villanueva, :20.
235 — 3. Ariadna Sorto-Chicas, 1-2
Round 1 — Keasiya Luedde, Service, p. Sorto-Chicas, 1:19.
Round 2 — Sorto-Chicas p. Selena Mendez, Service, 5:26.
Round 3 — Roane Cook, Homer, p. Sorto-Chicas, 2:44.
