Wednesday, April 20
Baseball: Red Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field. South Anchorage vs. Wasilla, 2 p.m.; Colony vs. Kodiak, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Baseball: Red Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field. Colony vs. Wasilla, 2 p.m.; South vs. Kodiak, 5 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Baseball: Red Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field. South vs. Colony, 2 p.m.; Wasilla vs. Kodiak, 5 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Kenai at East Addition Field. Junior varsity, 4 p.m.; varsity, 6 p.m.
Track: Kodiak vs. Chugiak at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Baseball: Red Edward Matautia Invitational Tournament at Baranof Field, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Softball: Kodiak vs. Kenai at East Addition Field. Junior varsity, 10 a.m.; varsity, noon
Track: Kodiak vs. Chugiak at Joe Floyd Track and Field, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.