Swimming

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s James Berestoff swims during a high school meet against West Valley earlier this season at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool. 

 

 

Led by Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson, Kodiak swimming picked up a pair of runner-up finishes at the Palmer Invitational Saturday at Palmer High School. 

Rocheleau took first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.02), was third in the 50 freestyle (25.71) and was a member of the runner-up 200 medley relay team with Lia Jones, Emily Neo and Alison Narog. 

