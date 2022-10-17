Led by Amaya Rocheleau and Max Robinson, Kodiak swimming picked up a pair of runner-up finishes at the Palmer Invitational Saturday at Palmer High School.
Rocheleau took first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.02), was third in the 50 freestyle (25.71) and was a member of the runner-up 200 medley relay team with Lia Jones, Emily Neo and Alison Narog.
A week after running at the Division I state cross country championships, Max Robinson was electric in the pool, winning the 200 individual medley (2:08.62) and grabbing a second in the 100 backstroke (57.14).
Kodiak’s girls placed second with 56 points behind Colony’s 120 points. The Kodiak boys finished with 54 points — 20 markers behind champion Colony.
The Bears could have picked up more points but had three relays — two boys and one girl — disqualified.
“Hopefully, our relays got all the DQs out of the way,” Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau wrote in an email.
The coach was pleased with her 500 freestylers Sam Coulter, Sofia Wood and Cody Hubert, who all set personal-best times.
“We know what we need to work on these next couple weeks, but I like how we stack up for regions,” Rocheleau wrote.
Kodiak is idle this week before competing at the Region III Championships on Oct. 27-29 at Palmer High School.
Team — 1. Colony 120; 2. Kodiak 56; 3. Palmer 52; 4. Soldotna 40; 5. Kenai 33; 6. Wasilla 15; 7. Valdez 5; 8. Hutchinson 4; 9. Seward 2; 10. West Valley 1.
200-yard medley relay — 2. Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Emily Neo, Alison Narog, 2:00.45.
200 freestyle — 7. Sofia Wood, 2:15.69; 8. Sam Coulter, 2:32.41.
200 individual medley — 4. Emily Neo, 2:33.16.
50 freestyle — 2. Morgan Hagen, 25.62; 3. Amaya Rocheleau, 25.71; 7. Alison Narog, 27.10.
100 butterfly — 4. Emily Neo, 1:08.56.
100 freestyle — 4. Lia Jones, 1:01.83.
500 freestyle — 4. Sofia Wood, 6:07.77; 9. Sam Coulter, 6:50.37.
100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:03.02; 2. Morgan Hagen, 1:07.46.
100 breaststroke — 4. Lia Jones, 1:20.59.
400 freestyle relay — 2. Morgan Hagen, Sofia Wood, Lia Jones, Alison Narog, 4:04.30.
Team — 1. Colony 74; 2. Kodiak 54; 3. Palmer 49; 3. Seward 49; 5. Kenai 48; 6. Soldotna 22; 7. Cordova 11; 7. Valdez 11; 9. Wasilla 5; 10. West Valley 1.
200 freestyle — 2. Jake Sarnowski, 1:55.83; 6. Cody Hubert, 2:04.84.
200 IM — 1. Max Robinson, 2:08.62.
50 freestyle — 4. James Berestoff, 24.50; 5. Connor Burnside, 24.50; 9. Nate Hicks, 26.89; 15. Isaac Beaver, 29.33.
1-meter diving — 3. Theron Glover, 306.25 points; 5. Noah Coulter, 285.10; 7. Rowan Wyszkowski, 166.05.
100 butterfly — 3. Jake Sarnowski, 58.07.
100 freestyle — 6. Connor Burnside, 54.75; 16. Isaac Beaver, 1:05.09.
500 freestyle — 3. Cody Hubert, 5:25.71.
200 freestyle relay — 2. Connor Burnside, Noah Coulter, Nate Hicks, Jake Sarnowski, 1:39.72.
100 backstroke — 2. Max Robinson, 57.14; 10. Nate Hicks, 1:15.60.
100 breaststroke — 2. James Berestoff, 1:06.27; 6. Noah Coulter, 1:13.89.
