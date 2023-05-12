Nadia Joekay led a small contingent of Kodiak Kingfishers at the Alaska Swimming State Championships held at the end of April at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
The Kodiak 10-year-old won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 44.22 seconds and placed fifth in her age group with 113 points.
Morgan Hagen was the sixth-best point-scorer in the girls’ 14-and-under division with 44 points, while Tommy Neo was eighth in the boys’ 10-and-under class with 78 points.
Kelly Neo’s 30 points placed her 22nd in the standings for the girls’ 11-and 11-12-year-old division, while Cody Hubert’s 27 points earned him 25th place in the boys’ 15-and-over division.
Kodiak’s Emily Neo also competed in the meet, where Kodiak’s girls and boys both placed 12th.
Former Kodiak residents PJ Foy and Cathy Foy — now residents of Juneau — were honored with big awards at the meet.
PJ Foy was named the outstanding male athlete of the year, while his mother, Cathy Foy, earned the John Abrams Outstanding Official Award.
50 backstroke — 5. Tommy Neo, 39.39. 50 freestyle — 8. Tommy Neo, 34.06. 100 backstroke — 4. Tommy Neo, 1:25.90. 100 individual medley — 5. Tommy Neo, 1:30.41. 100 freestyle — 7. Tommy Neo, 1:18.09. 50 butterfly — 7. Tommy Neo, 45.69.
1,650 — 6. Cody Hubert, 18:21.58. 200 backstroke — 12. Cody Hubert, 2:16.04. 50 freestyle — 43. Cody Hubert, 24.63. 500 freestyle — 9. Cody Hubert, 5:20.43. 100 freestyle — 40. Cody Hubert, 54.70. 100 backstroke — 25. Cody Hubert, 1:02.21. 200 freestyle — 27. Cody Hubert, 1:59.93. 1,000 freestyle — 8. Cody Hubert, 11:06.62.
100 butterfly — 4. Nadia Joekay, 1:30.73. 50 freestyle — 4. Nadia Joekay, 32.57. 500 freestyle — 1. Nadia Joekay, 6:44.22. 200 freestyle — 2. Nadia Joekay, 2:30.49. 100 individual medley — 4. Nadia Joekay, 1:24.41. 100 freestyle — 3. Nadia Joekay, 1:07.64. 50 butterfly — 4. Nadia Joekay, 38.18.
50 freestyle — 19. Kelly Neo, 30.22. 100 freestyle — 12. Kelly Neo, 1:07.86. 100 backstroke — 3. Kelly Neo, 1:15.02. 200 backstroke — 5. Kelly Neo, 2:44.00.
200 backstroke — 7. Morgan Hagen, 2:25.66. 50 freestyle — 3. Morgan Hagen, 25.76. 100 freestyle — 23. Morgan Hagen, 1:02.02. 100 backstroke — 3. Morgan Hagen, 1:04.66. 200 individual medley — 18. Morgan Hagen, 2:39.01. 100 butterfly — 16. Morgan Hagen, 1:11.35.
200 backstroke — 19. Emily Neo, 2:28.29. 200 butterfly — 10. Emily Noe, 2:46.43. 50 freestyle — 36. Emily Neo, 28.01. 100 freestyle — 37. Emily Neo, 1:00.25. 100 backstroke — 28. Emily Neo, 1:09.78. 200 individual medley — 34. Emily Neo, 2:36.75. 100 butterfly — 19. Emily Neo, 1:09.79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.