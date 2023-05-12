Swimming

Courtesy of Kodiak Kingfishers

The Kodiak Kingfishers at the Alaska Swimming State Championships at the end of April in Anchorage. 

Nadia Joekay led a small contingent of Kodiak Kingfishers at the Alaska Swimming State Championships held at the end of April at Bartlett High School in Anchorage. 

The Kodiak 10-year-old won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 44.22 seconds and placed fifth in her age group with 113 points. 

