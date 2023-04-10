The 40-degree weather didn’t stick around for the finish of the Emerald Isle Invitational. Instead, Thursday’s sun was replaced with snow flurries, and warm hands turned to numb hands for the conclusion of Friday’s tournament.
Kodiak senior Ashlyn Bolen didn’t mind the wintery-like conditions. She would play softball in a tornado. Being on a diamond is the highlight of her day.
“I think the adrenaline just gets you warmer,” the two-time Northern Lights Conference first-teamer said. “A lot of the people in the stands would probably assume that it is cold out there, but it is surprisingly warm.”
Kodiak hoped to repeat as Emerald Isle Invitational champions, but its title run ended with a 6-4 loss to Colony and a win shy of reaching the championship game.
Bolen had the perfect view during the two-day tournament — center field — to access her team’s season-opening performance. The Bears finished third in the tournament with a 3-3 record in 65-minute games. They capped the weekend off with a 13-5 six-inning win over Wasilla on Saturday morning. Kodiak’s final game on Saturday against Colony was canceled because of the cold weather.
“I saw a lot of really high energy,” Bolen said. “We were known for being so obnoxiously loud last year, and I wasn’t expecting us to be louder than we were last year. Just a lot of good mentalities — I was telling the girls it is OK to make mistakes. You learn from it.”
Mistakes loomed large against Colony, the reigning Division I Railbelt Conference champions. The Bears committed three errors in the first inning and issued three walks in the second, which led to a 6-1 deficit. Kodiak nearly dug out of the hole, but couldn’t beat the clock.
After scoring three runs in the top of the third inning to trim Colony’s lead to two, Kodiak got the first two Knights out in the bottom of the frame — on a strikeout and a 1-3 groundout — when the 65-minute time limit expired.
Shanoah Spear drove in a run in the third on a double, while Luana Farmer added a sacrifice fly and Hailee Hensley scored on a passed ball after reaching on a single.
The Knights lost to North Pole 5-4 in the championship game. The Patriots — the defending Mid Alaska Conference champions — won it on a walk-off single by Lylah Murrah, her third one-bagger of the game. Madison Kurzenberger also had two singles and a double for North Pole, which rebounded from last year’s championship game loss to Kodiak.
NORTH POLE 3, KODIAK 2
Kurzenberger drove in three and North Pole withstood a Kodiak rally to cling to a one-run win in Friday’s first game.
Kurzeberger crushed a majestic two-run home run to left field in the first and added a run-scoring double in the third that broke a 2-all tie.
The slugging senior first baseman had the only hits off Kodiak pitcher Spear, who struck out five and walked three — two of the free passes scored.
Kodiak threatened to extend the game past the 65-minute time limit. Kyla Pineda ripped a one-out double in the top of the fourth, but an unusual game-ending double-play — a strike out and a go-back rule violation — ended the rally.
Outside of one inning, North Pole’s Sierra Howard was lights out from inside the circle. The senior struck out nine and walked one.
After allowing a leadoff single to Bolen, she sat down six in a row before running into trouble in the third. Following bunt singles by Kate Holland and Aliesha Miranda to open the third, Howard got two quick outs on a 1-3 put out and a strikeout. A wild pitch scored Holland and a single by Henslee plated Miranda to tie the game at 2.
KODIAK 12, WASILLA 3
Kodiak stayed alive in the tournament with a convincing nine-run victory in three innings.
The Bears broke the game open with a six-run third inning that was highlighted by five straight run-scoring hits from Danica Howell, Farmer, Aliesha Miranda, Adalina Haagensen and Bolen.
Bolen ripped a triple and a single, Spear a double and a single and Haagensen two singles.
SATURDAY
KODIAK 13, WASILLA 5
Sophomore hurler Howell punched out 11 and smacked a pair of singles to take out Wasilla in six innings.
Howell was effectively wild, registering at least two strikeouts in every inning while three and hitting another three. Most of her wildness came in the fifth when she coughed up three runs. Spear closed the game with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.
Kodiak’s bats heated up in the cold, slugging 13 hits. Farmer slapped three singles, while Pineda had a double and a single. Henslee had two singles.
