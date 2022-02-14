Kodiak girls basketball team lost a pair of Northern Lights Conference games at Palmer over the weekend.
The Moose took Friday’s game 56-10 and Saturday’s contest 66-34.
Kodiak dropped to 3-13 overall, 0-6 in conference.
Avie Arevalo and Jisselle Blanco each scored four points in Friday’s game.
Kodiak was held to two points in the second half — an Arevalo bucket in the fourth quarter.
In Saturday’s game, Kodiak’s offense picked up, with Marielle Mangrobang dropping three 3-pointers en route to a team-high 11 points. Blanco swished a pair of triples for seven points.
The Bears only trailed 29-19 at halftime. The Moose increased the lead to 49-34 to begin the fourth.
Kodiak hosts Wasilla Friday and Saturday.
Friday
MOOSE 56, BEARS 10
Kodiak 2 6 0 2 — 10
Palmer 12 17 10 17 — 56
Kodiak (10) — Arevalo 1 2-2 4, Blanco 2 0-0 4, Mangrobang 0 0-0 0, Quiambao 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 0-0 0, Gumtang 0 0-0 0, Craig 0 0-0 0, Solomon 1 0-2 2, Spear 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 2-4 10.
Palmer (56) — Henry 1 3-6 5, Solis 4 2-2 11, Hutchings 4 1-1 10, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Lane 1 0-0 3, Pettit 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 3 1-2 7, Huckabay 1 0-0 2, Clark 4 0-0 8, Pickett 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 7-11 56.
3-point goals: Kodiak 0; Palmer 3 (Solis, Hutchings, Lane). Fouls: Kodiak 10, Palmer 8. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity — Palmer 36, Kodiak 14. Kate Holland seven points for Kodiak.
Saturday
MOOSE 66, BEARS 34
Kodiak 5 14 8 7 — 34
Palmer 18 11 20 17 — 66
Kodiak (66) — Arevalo 1 0-2 2, Blanco 2 1-2 7, Nero 0 0-0 0, Mangrobang 4 0-0 11, Quiambo 2 0-0 5, Bushell 1 0-0 2, Gumtang 0 0-2 0, Howell 1 0-0 2, Solomon 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 2-8 34.
Palmer (66) — Henry 3 0-0 8, Solis 3 0-0 6, Hutchings 3 2-4 8, Anderson 4 2-2 10, Lane 0 1-2 1, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Christiiansen 4 0-2 8, Huckabay 0 0-2 0, Clark 6 1-1 13, Pickett 2 3-3 7. Totals: 27 9-16 66.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (Mangrobang 3, Blanco 2, Quiambo); Palmer 3 (Henry 2, Lane). Fouls: Kodiak 10, Palmer 9. Fouled out — none.
Junior varsity — Palmer 41, Kodiak 27. Arianna Amodo 13 points for Kodiak.
