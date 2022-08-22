“Let’s go Bears,” Amy Willis could be heard saying from her sideline inside the Kodiak High School gym. From the other sideline, Rick Carman echoed the same “go Bears” to the players on his side of the court.
On an opening weekend where 3A Redington was in town, Kodiak’s top two volleyball programs — varsity and junior varsity — appeared in Saturday’s mini-tournament championship game.
And the Carman-led junior varsity was no pushover — quite the opposite. The younger Bears held leads, put up blocks on All-Northern Lights Conference performer Kristen Carstens and forced Willis into calling timeouts.
In the end, the Willis-coached varsity denied the junior varsity a feel-good story by posting wins of 25-19, 25-18 to take the best-of-3 series.
“This is nothing but good news for the Kodiak program,” Carman said.
Indeed.
The six-and seven-point victories isn’t an indication that the varsity isn’t strong. On the contrary, the older Bears are loaded with firepower and are primed to make noise in the always tough NLC. It’s just a testament to the depth of the program. The junior varsity knocked off Redington’s varsity to advance to a rematch against Kodiak’s top program. The varsity topped the junior varsity 25-15, 25-14 earlier in the tournament.
“Every time they played, they got better. They were playing super crazy smart,” Willis said. “For the varsity, it just became a mental game. They know us. They know where our defense is weak, and we know where their defense is weak. They were targeting that and making us work really hard.”
The two programs played during a practice last week and during Friday’s pool play. Both convincing wins for the varsity that didn’t look like Saturday’s statistical line did.
“We have played them before and have scored some points, but I asked them to keep climbing the mountain, and they did it,” Carman said. “They did a great job. I was really proud of them. They made some aggressive swings but made some smart shots at the same time.”
Carman is not your ordinary junior varsity coach. The recently retired Carman was the Kodiak varsity bench boss for seven seasons before moving off-island after the 2010 campaign. During his run, he took Kodiak to the 4A state tournament, a feat only accomplished by one other coach in program history — Willis, who has been to state seven times.
Carman returned to The Rock in 2015 and has been leading the junior varsity ever since. It’s a different role, but one that he has embraced. It also helps that there is less pressure to win.
“I can see where the positions are going to have holes when the group graduates, so I get to prep my girls for those positions,” Carman said. “I have to look towards the future.”
Willis — an assistant to Carman when he was the varsity coach — appreciates having a seasoned coach working wit the future of the program. The two are together so much during the season that people often think they are married. That’s not true. He is just her “fall husband.”
“We have been a team for a long time. It is such a blessing to have him on my side — I don’t like playing against him — and to see things that we are missing,” Willis said. “That is such an asset.”
Behind a kill by Makylla Madamba and a serving ace by Kamryn Price, the junior varsity held a 5-3 lead in the first set of the championship game. The varsity answered and reversed the deficit into a 16-8 lead. The pesky junior varsity didn’t fold and pulled to within three points three times — 17-14, 21-18 and 22-19 — before Carstens finished off the set with back-to-back aces.
The junior varsity never led in set 2, but after falling behind 22-13, reeled off five straight points that forced Willis to call a timeout.
“They need to trust each other and communicate. Maybe that is a little bit of what I am missing here,” Willis said. “We just had tons of trust in Marielle (Mangrobang) last year and we are just learning that we really have to talk to each other.”
Carstens had eight kills — the same number the junior varsity team had — and 15 digs. For the weekend, the powerful senior accounted for 32 of her team’s 88 kills.
Britney Llorente led the varsity with 24 digs, while her counterpart Krixhannee Diesta kept the junior varsity in the match with 21 digs.
Kodiak’s varsity didn’t drop a set over the two days, beating Redington’s varsity 25-9, 25-11 and Redington’s junior varsity 25-13, 25-15. The Bears started Saturday’s tournament with a victory over the Bears’ C team.
“We are glad that we had other teams to work with. It was good for them and good for us,” Willis said. “It was a great weekend for being here playing ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.