“Let’s go Bears,” Amy Willis could be heard saying from her sideline inside the Kodiak High School gym. From the other sideline, Rick Carman echoed the same “go Bears” to the players on his side of the court. 

On an opening weekend where 3A Redington was in town, Kodiak’s top two volleyball programs — varsity and junior varsity — appeared in Saturday’s mini-tournament championship game. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.