A group of Kodiak girls recently made hockey history.
Fifteen 10U skaters from the Kodiak Hockey League came together to become the island’s first-ever all-girl hockey team to compete in an off-island tournament.
They smashed the competition at the Ponytail Tournament, placing third out of nine teams in their division. The entire tournament featured 500 girls from Alaska competing on 33 teams in five divisions.
Kodiak earned wins over Healy (2-0) and Valley Predator (1-0). A 5-2 loss to Alaska Wild turned into a win when the Wild were disqualified from the tournament. The three victories pushed Kodiak into a semifinal game, where it would lose 7-0 to Delta.
Charlotte Deemer paced Kodiak with three goals, while Sloane Kouremetis and Anslee Graham each found the net. Danica Wolve and Marlee Woodward each tallied an assist.
Two players from Juneau — Arya Gribbin and Madeline Branch — joined Kodiak’s roster that also featured Laila Bash, Isla Cook, Rosalee Stokes, Aviella Hietala, Elouise Coulter, Annika Ellsworth, Elsi Riutta, EllaGrace Otto, Audrey Culbert and Aida Jackson.
The team was coached by Nate Woodward, Ashley Frost, Derek Hietala and Bryan Ellsworth.
