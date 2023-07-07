Back-to-back days of doubleheaders didn’t slow down the surging Kenai Post 20 Twins.
In consecutive days, Kenai swept Wasilla and East Anchorage in American Legion baseball doubleheaders in Wasilla and Anchorage.
That pushed Kenai to 9-2 in league and 14-8 overall. With 38 points, the Twins and their three Kodiak players moved to second in the league standings, just behind the 41 points of Service (10-1, 16-6).
Kenai returns to the Peninsula to host Dimond (Saturday) and Chugiak (Sunday) in league/nonleague doubleheaders.
LEAGUE
KENAI 15, WASILLA 4
On Wednesday, a 13-run explosion in the fifth inning pushed Kenai to a comfortable 11-run mercy rule victory over Wasilla.
Kodiak’s three players contributed to the win, collecting five hits, five runs scored and three RBIs.
Hunter Williams and Malakai Olson anchored the top and the bottom of Kenai’s order. No. 9 hitter Olson logged a double, two runs and two RBIs. Leadoff hitter Williams went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Cleanup hitter Jace Crall singled twice and scored twice.
KENAI 6, EAST 2
Olson pitched four solid innings and Kenai pulled away late to dispose of East by four runs in a Thursday matinee in Anchorage.
Olson allowed only one hit and two unearned runs while fanning five and walking one on 54 pitches. The right-hander exited after the fourth with the game tied at 2.
Kenai took the lead on a run-scoring balk in the fifth and added three in the seventh to seal the victory.
The bats were quiet for Kenai and the Kodiak kids. Kenai tallied only five hits — none coming from Williams, Olson and Crall. That didn’t mean the trio didn’t get on base. Williams, Olson and Crall combined for seven of Kenai’s 10 walks. Williams added a run and an RBI.
KENAI 12, EAST 0
Kenai made quick work of East in the second game of the twin bill, finishing in five frames.
Williams was hitless in three at-bats but walked and drove in a run. Crall scored twice, drove in a run and walked once.
NONLEAGUE
KENAI 11, WASILLA 9
In the nightcap, Crall doubled, drove in one, scored a run and walked once. He also pitched an inning, allowing two runs on one hit while striking out one and walking two.
Olson walked twice, drove in two and scored a run, while Williams walked and scored a run in three plate appearances. Williams was tagged for five runs — one earned — on 23 pitches. He walked two and did not record an out.
