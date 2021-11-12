Miles Grimes had an October to remember.
In early October, the Kodiak High School freshman was the Bears’ No. 3 finisher — 39th overall — at the Alaska state cross country championship meet. It was Grimes’ highest team placing of the season as he covered the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 53.7 seconds.
Nineteen days after wrapping up his cross country season, Grimes skated in Kodiak High’s inaugural hockey game at the Kelly Belly Arena in Homer.
The second-line wing made history at the 4-minute, 9-second mark of the second period when his shot from five feet away found the back of the goalie net. It was the first goal in program history.
“The kids were super excited, obviously,” Kodiak head coach John Glover said on netting the first goal.
Grimes collected the pass from Colin McCarthy and pushed the puck past Homer’s goalie.
“He was in the right spot for the pass, and was just not up and looking at the roof. He was looking for the pass and looking for a goal,” Kodiak assistant coach Josh McCarthy said.
Grimes said he didn’t see the puck cross the scoring line but did see it come to rest against the back of the net.
“I do remember it,” Grimes said nearly two weeks after the historic moment. “It went by fast. It just tipped off my stick when Colin passed it to me.”
Glover made sure to secure the puck after the game. Inscribed on athletic tape around the puck is “Thursday, 28 Oct. 1st goal in KHS history.”
The puck was in Glover’s travel bag until he pulled it out at Wednesday’s practice.
“We are probably going to put it in some sort of case,” Glover said.
Grimes said he started playing hockey eight years ago and has progressed through the ranks in the Kodiak Hockey League. He never imagined he would be the answer to a trivia question.
“He has played everywhere really. He is a big kid, and for being a freshman, he is starting to get his feet underneath him. He has improved dramatically just in the couple of weeks since we have started the season.”
The same could be said for Grimes’ cross country season. He started the season eighth on the depth chart and worked his way to Kodiak’s third-best runner at the state meet.
He couldn’t decide what accomplishment was a bigger thrill — scoring the inaugural goal in program history or finishing third for Kodiak in the biggest meet of the season.
“They are equally as exciting. I wasn’t expecting to finish third-place for Kodiak,” Grimes said. “I was expecting more like sixth.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Glover has had two weeks to reflect on Kodiak’s opening games at Homer — 7-2 and 7-0 defeats to the two-time defending Division II champions.
“We were going into it to just to learn as much as possible,” he said. “It’s a new experience to play at that level, that intensity and that physicality.”
The coaches are looking forward to seeing the team’s growth that only has three seniors — two skaters and one goalie — and is filled with underclassmen.
“There wasn’t a sad face on the bench. Everybody was excited to play and having a blast,” Josh McCarthy said. “Even though we got beat, the kids were super supportive of each other.”
Kodiak plays its first home game on Nov. 19 against Soldotna at the Baranof Park ice rink. The game will be the first of eight played on the island this season.
