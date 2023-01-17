A pair of past Kodiak swimming stars returned from winter break and started the second half of their collegiate freshmen seasons.
Nick Carver — a rookie at William Jewell College in Missouri — started strong by winning the 100-yard breaststroke in a Friday meet against University of Saint Mary (Kansas) in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Carver — Kodiak High’s record-holder in the 100 breaststroke — logged a winning time of 1 minute, 0.24 seconds. William Jewell won 175-87.
Carver’s high school teammate, Ian Rocheleau, was in the water Saturday competing for Northern Michigan University in a meet against University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Marquette, Michigan.
Rocheleau — an individual state champion for Kodiak and freshman for Northern Michigan — placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.19. He also swam the final leg of the fifth-place 200 medley relay team (1:40.45).
Northern Michigan topped University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point 200-96.
Jackson Krug has cracked the starting lineup for Lassen Community College.
The 6-foot-6 freshman wing started two games last week, both resulting in wins — 66-58 over Feather River and 69-65 over Siskiyous.
Against Feather River, Krug — a 2022 graduate of Kodiak High School and two-time Northern Lights Conference first-teamer — posted eight points (4 of 6 from the field) and four rebounds.
Krug went for three points (1 for 4), two rebounds and one steal against Siskiyous.
In 17 games, Krug is averaging 3.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting 39.4% from the floor and hitting 26.1% of his 3-pointers.
