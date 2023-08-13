With only 16 eligible players for Friday’s season-opener at Kenai, Kodiak’s football coaches were crossing their fingers that the team would emerge healthy from the game.
One play into the game, and the worst happened — an injury.
With only 16 eligible players for Friday’s season-opener at Kenai, Kodiak’s football coaches were crossing their fingers that the team would emerge healthy from the game.
One play into the game, and the worst happened — an injury.
According to Kodiak third-year coach Taylor Masterson, freshman Tyce Cunningham injured his left arm on the opening kickoff.
The game was stopped for more than 20 minutes as coaches, trainers and the Kenai Fire Department attended to Cunnigham, who lay on the field face down.
Masterson provided an update a day after Kodiak fell to Kenai 37-0 in a nonconference game.
“He’s in good spirits,” Masterson said. “Unfortunately, he still has more evaluations before we know to what extent this will put him out not just for football but into other sports seasons.
“He’s also a wrestler, so we are just praying he will still have an opportunity to be a Bear athlete for another sport this year.”
That was not how Kodiak hoped to begin its first year playing in Division III — the state’s lowest of three classifications.
Of the 16 players Kodiak traveled with, only four had varsity experience. Masterson said he had to make “major adjustments” to the game plan after the injury.
“Super traumatic way to start the game with such a young and inexperienced team,” Masterson said. “Could definitely see the effects immediately after in terms of how we played in terms of aggression.”
Kenai scored six touchdowns in the first two quarters and led 37-0 at halftime.
The Bears held the Kardinals scoreless in the second half and nearly found the end zone.
Recovering a fumble at Kenai’s 33-yard-line, Kodiak drove to the 1 before turning the ball over on downs.
This was Kodiak’s fourth straight season-opening defeat and 14th straight loss dating back to the 2021 season.
Kodiak’s home opener is Friday against Houston at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
SCOREBOARD
Week 1 scores
Division III
Homer 38, Barrow 12
Houston 60, Redington 0
Kenai 37, Kodiak 0
Division II
Palmer 10, Chugiak 7
Eagle River 21, North Pole 0
Soldotna 56, Lathrop 20
Wasilla 48, West Valley 24
Division I
East Anchorage 21, Juneau 6
Service 41, Bartlett 12
West Anchorage 41, Colony 20
Dimond 24, South Anchorage 19
Week 2
Division III
Kenai at Barrow
Redington at Homer
Houston at Kodiak
Division II
West Valley at Chugiak
Wasilla at Eagle River
Lathrop at Palmer
North Pole at Soldotna
Division I
East Anchorage at Service
Bartlett at Colony
Dimond at Juneau
West Anchorage at South Anchorage
