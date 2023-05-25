The raincloud that covered The Rock this week followed Kodiak’s baseball team to the Kenai Peninsula.
Rain washed out Thursday’s opening round of the Southcentral Conference Championships.
The raincloud that covered The Rock this week followed Kodiak’s baseball team to the Kenai Peninsula.
Rain washed out Thursday’s opening round of the Southcentral Conference Championships.
The tournament will now be squeezed into two days beginning today, with games being played at three different fields.
“It will allow our first-day pitchers to throw more, but could also have us play five games, with three on Saturday if we don’t win the second game,” Kodiak coach Jason Fox wrote in a text message.
Top-seeded Kodiak (9-1 SCC, 10-7 overall) opens against No. 8 Redington at 1 p.m. today at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark.
The winner advances to a 7 p.m. semifinal at Coral Seymour, while the loser plays simultaneously in a consolation game at Soldotna Field.
The championship game is 1 p.m. Saturday, while the second-place game is at 5 p.m. Both games are at Coral Seymour.
The top three teams in the tournament earn automatic berths to the Division II state tournament that begins June 1 in Wasilla.
Kodiak is searching for its first SCC title since 2011.
SCHEDULE
Friday
Game 1 — No. 2 Soldotna vs. No. 7 Homer at Soldotna Field, 10 a.m.
Game 2 — No. 3 Palmer vs. No. 6 Grace Christian at Kenai Little League Field, 10 a.m.
Game 3 — No. 1 Kodiak vs. No. 8 Redington at Coral Seymour Park, 1 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 4 Kenai vs. No. 5 Houston at Kenai Little League Field, 1 p.m.
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. winner Game 2 at Kenai Little League Field, 4 p.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. winner Game 4 at Coral Seymour, 7 p.m.
Game 7 — Loser Game 1 vs. loser Game 2 at Soldotna Field, 4 p.m.
Game 8 — Loser Game 3 vs. loser Game 4 at Soldotna Field, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9 — Winner Game 7 vs. loser Game 6 at Coral Seymour, 10 a.m.
Game 10 — Winner Game 8 vs. loser Game 5 at Kenai Little League Field, 10 a.m.
Game 11 (championship) — Winner Game 5 vs. winner Game 6 at Coral Seymour, 1 p.m.
Game 12 — Winner Game 9 vs. winner Game 10 at Kenai Little League Field, 1 p.m.
Game 13 (second place) — Winner Game 12 vs. loser Game 11 at Coral Seymour, 5 p.m.
