Olivia Troxell's smile said it all — the senior was ecstatic to be back at home.
In her first match on The Rock since 2019, Troxell wasted little time in pinning Wasilla's Olivia Probasco in a 112-pound girls' semifinal match of the Northern Lights Conference Championships Friday at Kodiak High School.
The match lasted 25 seconds. Fans went wild. Troxell beamed with excitement.
Kodiak's star wrestler improved to 15-0 on the season and punched her ticket to Saturday's championship round, where she will attempt to win her third regional title — first since 2019. She will face off against Colony's Thresa Savo, who pinned Soldotna's Angelina Chavarria (4:45) in her quarterfinal match.
Troxell will be Kodiak's only wrestler competing in a championship match. Title bouts begin at 5:10 p.m.
Kodiak's Samuel Lopez was pinned by Wasilla's Tyler Foss (0:58) in the boys' 130-pound semifinal.
Lopez, Ethan Benton (171) and Jonah Stewart (152) will wrestle in Saturday's consolation round that begins at 10 a.m. All will be hunting for a top 5 spot, which would secure a berth to next week's state tournament in Anchorage.
Benton and Stewart both rebounded after opening-round losses. Benton pinned Palmer's Kaelan Vesel (2:10), while Stewart pinned Wasilla's Colton Morin (1:00).
Kodiak's Ram Caballa (112), Ivan Rodriguez (130), Stormy Hayden (145), Richmon Incognito (152), David Fisher (160) and Megan Cornett (girls' 103) are out of the tournament after losing their first two matches.
