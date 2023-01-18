With the start of Northern Lights Conference basketball play, a brief recap of the past week’s outcomes will appear in this space each Wednesday.
Will it be a complete list? Probably not. I can only report what other teams post on MaxPreps.com. But the purpose is to give Alaska hoops junkies a glance at what NLC teams are up to.
For those who have been longtime readers, I used to do weekly NLC power rankings. That was fun, but this time teams will not be ranked. Instead, scores will just be reported.
This should prepare you for when Kodiak hosts the Northern Lights Conference Championships in March.
Wasilla (4-1) — Beat Chugiak (76-71) and Tikigaq (77-54), and lost to Dimond (78-64).
Up next: Soldotna (Friday and Saturday)
Palmer (0-4) — Lot to Barrow (65-63), Service (63-42), and Bartlett (63-42).
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday) at a tournament (Friday-Saturday)
Colony (4-3) — Beat Thunder (59-40), and lost to East Anchorage (59-55) and Monroe Catholic.
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday), at Juneau (Wednesday)
Anchorage Christian (4-6) — Beat Chugiak (74-48), and lost to Dimond (70-28) and Grace (60-50).
Soldotna (2-7) — Split with Kodiak, winning 53-49 and losing in overtime 51-49.
Up next: Wasilla (Friday and Saturday)
Kodiak (1-2) — Split with Soldotna, winning in overtime 51-49 and losing 53-49, and lost to Kenai (71-43).
Up next: At the O’Brady Invitiational at South Anchorage High School.
Colony (5-2) — Beat Thunder (59-44) and Monroe (45-33), and lost to Grace Christian (59-55).
Up next: Palmer (late Tuesday), Service (Wednesday), ACS (Friday)
ACS (4-2) — ACS was idle last week. Its two losses were to Lower 48 teams in December by a combined four points.
Soldotna (4-4) — Beat Kodiak (63-39 and 42-37).
Up next: Wasilla (Friday and Saturday)
Wasilla (3-0) — haven’t played since Dec. 17, according to Maxpreps.com.
Up next: Soldotna (Friday and Saturday)
Palmer (2-2) — Beat East Anchorage (37-32 and Bartlett (47-44), and lost to Ketchikan (51-23).
Up next: Colony (late Tuesday), Thunder Mountain (Friday and Saturday)
Kodiak (0-6) — Lost to Soldotna (63-39 and 43-37) and Kenai (48-19).
