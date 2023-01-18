Hoops

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror 

Kodiak’s Aron Paguio passes the ball during an alumni basketball game in December at Kodiak High School. 

With the start of Northern Lights Conference basketball play, a brief recap of the past week’s outcomes will appear in this space each Wednesday. 

Will it be a complete list? Probably not. I can only report what other teams post on MaxPreps.com. But the purpose is to give Alaska hoops junkies a glance at what NLC teams are up to. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.