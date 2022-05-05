Kodiak High School soccer dropped a pair of Northern Lights Conference matches to Grace Christian Thursday at the Anchorage Football Stadium.
GIRLS
Grace Christian remained undefeated in conference by netting a 10-0 victory over Kodiak.
The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 in conference, 6-3-1 overall. Kodiak fell to 0-5 in conference, 0-5 overall.
Kodiak Kathy Simpler said Grace fields a team with 10 seniors.
“The girls are proud of their own effort,” Simpler said. “They played better in the second half.”
Kodiak concludes its two-game series with Grace at 5 p.m. today.
BOYS
Playing for the first time since April 16, Kodiak suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 5-0 decision to Grace.
The Bears fell to 2-1 in the NLC, 2-1 overall. Grace improved to 3-0 in conference, 7-1-1 overall.
Kodiak and Grace play again at 7 p.m. today.
