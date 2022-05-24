Kodiak’s Keith Osowski is in.
The Black Hills State University senior qualified for his first NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships that begins Thursday in Allendale, Michigan, at Grand Valley State.
Osowski qualified in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after earning a career-best time of 8 minutes, 50.02 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational earlier this month.
Osowski is running in the second of two 10-man heats Thursday. He is seeded fourth in his heat. The top four in each heat advance to Friday’s final.
Osowski is one of three Yellow Jackets competing at the meet. Seward’s Ruby Lindquist qualified in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10:36.70 and Kyla Sawvell advanced in the women’s shot put and hammer throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.