When in high school, Keith Osowski was a region title machine, racing to cross country and track and field championships.
The Kodiak product is now a college conference champion.
Osowski, a Black Hills State University senior, crushed the 24-man 3,000-meter steeplechase field at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship meet over the weekend in Pueblo, Colorado.
The 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School cruised to victory in 9 minutes, 14.18 seconds. His time was well off the pace of his school-record time of 8:50.02, but it was enough for him to claim his first conference title. Western Colorado senior Cade Michael was second in 9:17.54, followed by his teammate Jackson Schwartz in 9:19.92. The top three finishers were the only ones who dipped under 9:20.
Osowski, a distance star for Kodiak, will graduate from Black Hills as the best steeplechaser in program history. A few weeks ago, he set the school record at the Bryan Clay Invitational. His time ranks 63rd in the nation this season.
Osowski also impressed in the men’s 1,500-meter run, placing fifth with a time of 3:53.82 after posting a time of 4:07.29 in his preliminary heat.
Osowski’s personal-best 1,500 is 3:47.36, logged at the Bryan Clay.
