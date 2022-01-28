Kodiak’s two-game hockey winning streak ended Thursday afternoon in the Mat-Su Valley.
Houston scored the game’s first two goals and earned a 6-1 Railbelt Conference victory at Houston High School.
Colin McCarthy netted Kodiak’s only score on a breakaway goal with 8 minutes and 27 seconds left in the first period, which cut Houston’s lead to 2-1.
The Hawks added two goals in the second and third periods to improve to 7-2 in conference and 12-4 overall.
Kodiak dropped to 0-9 in conference, 2-9 overall. Last weekend, the Bears swept Tri-Valley at Baranof Park for the first wins in program history.
Today and Saturday, Kodiak concludes its first regular season with conference games at Palmer. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Five of the conference’s seven teams are battling for four automatic berths to the state tournament. Kenai is 8-2-1, followed by Houston at 7-2, Soldotna at 5-3-2, Palmer at 5-4-1 and Homer at 5-5-1.
Juneau (2-7-1) and Kodiak round out the conference standings.
