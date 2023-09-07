Think coaching one prep team is tough. Try coaching two at the same time.
That’s the world Robert Vollmer lives in.
The Fairbanks resident is the head coach of the Hutchison and Lathrop swimming and diving teams.
He brought his squads from the interior to The Rock to compete in Kodiak’s season-opening quad meet. On Friday, Vollmer was dressed in a Hutchison shirt. On Saturday, he switched to his Lathrop garb.
How does he decide which shirt to wear?
“Great question. Outstanding question,” Vollmer said. “I alternate.”
Vollmer is a seasoned veteran coaching two swim teams during the same season. Before heading up the Lathrop/Hutchison group, he got his feet wet coaching the North Pole/Eielson squads.
He said it is common for swimming coaches in the interior to double up. There are three pools in Fairbanks, and each pool holds practices for two teams. Vollmer’s kids practice together.
This past weekend’s trip to Kodiak was the first for Lathrop’s and Hutchinson’s swimming programs. The trip has been in the hopper since the scheduling meeting at the end of last school year.
“She (Hutchison’s activities principal) asked me where I would like to go this year. If there was any place special. I said, “Oh my, yes. Kodiak. She made it happen for us,” Vollmer said.
Vollmer brought 14 swimmers — eight from Hutchison and six from Lathrop. He has 24 swimmers in his stable.
He said less than half of his swimmers compete outside of the high school season.
“I could tell in warm-up that Kodiak swimmers are just the opposite. They are in the water year-round,” Vollmer said.
Before the meet at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool started, the group toured downtown Kodiak and even saw some wildlife.
“The bus driver on the way to the church we were staying at drove us by the mud flats and the rivers, and we saw a couple of bears,” Vollmer said. “Of course, that is what you expect to see when you come to Kodiak, and we did.”
SOLDOTNA SWEEPS
The Soldotna Stars swept the weekend. The Soldotna girls edged Kodiak by 13.5 points on Friday and by 14 points on Saturday. The Soldotna boys topped Kodiak by 18 points on Friday and nine points on Saturday.
Kodiak coach Maggie Rocheleau was pleased with the meet because a wide range of swimming levels challenged her group.
“Soldotna brought some pretty strong swimmers over,” Rocheleau said. “They gave our higher-caliber swimmers some great racing, but we also had the diversity in the newer, more novice-level (swimmers).”
QUAD WINNERS
Kodiak’s Amaya Rocheleau and Cody Hubert were the meet’s only quadruple winners.
Rocheleau took the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.66), the 100 freestyle (55.45), the 100 butterfly (1:04.04) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.26).
Hubert grabbed wins in the 200 freestyle (1:57.62), 100 backstroke (1:02.68), 500 freestyle (5:22.81) and 200 individual medley (2:19.80).
“Cody had a phenomenal meet. He is really showing great signs of growth, which as a sophomore is exactly where we would want him to be,” Maggie Rocheleau said.
The coach was also impressed with Emily Neo’s wins in the 100 butterfly (1:07.85) and 200 freestyle (2:14.79).
“For both of them (Neo and Amaya Rocheleau) being much more tenured swimmers and having opportunities to race events over and over, to be swimming best times is a great place to be at this point in the season.”
Lia Jones and James Berestoff were triple winners for Kodiak. Jones won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.98), the 200 IM (2:43.32) and the 50 freestyle (28.11). Berestoff took the 100 freestyle (51.84), the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.24).
UP NEXT
Kodiak is idle this weekend before heading to the Kenai Peninsula to participate in the Soldotna Pentathlon (Sept. 15) and the Soldotna Invitational (Sept. 16).
Friday
Girls
Team — 1. Soldotna, 78.5; 2. Kodiak 65; 3. Lathrop, 11.5; 4. Hutchinson, 9.
Kodiak results
200-yard medley relay — 2. Morgan Hagen, Lindy Glenn, Lia Jones, Ellie Jones, 3:15.44. 200 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 2:02.66. 200 individual medley — 2. Emily Neo, 2:31.79; 3. Morgan Hagen, 2:33.89. 50 freestyle — 1. Lia Jones, 28.11; 5. Ellie Jones, 35.54; 8. Lindy Glenn, 38.84; 9. Lydia Dagen, 45.72; 10. Tessa Davis, 45.83; 12. Kaylin Burnside, 51.38. 100 butterfly — 1. Emily Neo, 1:07.85. 100 freestyle — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 55.45; 8. Lydia Dagen, 1:47.95; 9. Tessa Davis, 1:48.65; 10. Kaylin Burnside, 1:55.59. 200 freestyle relay — 2. Amaya Rocheleau, Ellie Jones, Lindy Glenn, Emily Neo, 2:05.08. 100 backstroke — 1. Morgan Hagen, 1:05.99; 2. Lia Jones, 1:14.09. 100 breaststroke — 2. Ellie Jones, 1:35.47; 3. Lindy Glenn, 1:45.91. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Emily Neo, Morgan Hagen, Lia Jones, Amaya Rocheleau, 4:00.17.
Boys
Team — 1. Soldotna, 86; 2. Kodiak, 68; 3. Hutchinson, 17; 4. Lathrop, 9.
200 medley relay — 2. Nate Hicks, Cody Hubert, Connor Burnside, Zeke Saltonstall, 2:14.16. 200 freestyle — 2. James Berestoff, 2:04.20; 5. Nate Hicks, 2:24.95. 200 individual medley — 1. Cody Hubert, 2:19.80. 50 freestyle — 1. Connor Burnside 25.11; 3. Zeke Saltonstall, 28.90; 4. Isaac Beaver, 29.17; 7. Marek Wyskowski, 32.52. 1-meter diving — 1. Theron Glover, 187.55 points; 2. Rowan Wyszkowski, 138.55. 100 butterfly — 2. Connor Burnside, 1:02.74. 100 freestyle — 1. James Berestoff, 51.84; 5. Isaac Beaver, 1:02.95; 7. Zeke Saltonstall, 1:11.03. 500 freestyle — 1. Cody Hubert, 5:22.81. 200 freestyle relay — 1. James Berestoff, Isaac Beaver, Marek Wyszkowski, Zeke Saltonstall, 1:50.86. 100 backstroke — 3. Nate Hicks, 1:14.88. 400 freestyle relay — 2. Connor Burnside, Nate Hicks, Cody Hubert, James Berestoff, 3:46.79.
SATURDAY
Girls
Team — 1. Soldotna, 82; 2. Kodiak, 66; 3. Lathrop, 15; 4. Hutchison, 3
200 medley relay — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, Lia Jones, Morgan Hagen, Tessa Davis, 2:15.42. 200 freestyle — 1. Emily Neo, 2:14.79. 200 IM — 1. Lia Jones, 2:43.32. 50 freestyle — 1. Morgan Hagen, 26.04; 4. Lindy Glenn, 39.58; 5. Tessa Davis, 46.04; 6. Kaylin Burnside, 49.19; 7. Lydia Dagen, 49.91. 100 butterfly — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:04.04. 100 freestyle — 2. Emily Neo, 1:00.85; 3. Morgan Hagen, 1:01.33; 5. Ellie Jones, 1:20.03; 7. Lindy Glenn, 1:33.30; 8. Tessa Davis, 1:43.83. 200 freestyle relay — 3. Emily Neo, Kaylin Burnside, Lydia Dagen, Morgan Hagen, 2:35.81. 100 backstroke — 1. Amaya Rocheleau, 1:03.26; 2. Ellie Jones, 1:26.09; 5. Kaylin Burnside, 2:10.33; 6. Lydia Dagen, 2:13.08. 100 breaststroke — 1. Lia Jones, 1:20.98. 400 freestyle relay — 2. Emily Neo, Ellie Jones, Lia Jones, Amaya Rocheleau, 4:19.50.
Boys
Team — 1. Soldotna, 78; 2. Kodiak, 69; T3. Lathrop, 15; T3. Hutchinson, 15
200 medley relay — 1. Nate Hicks, James Berestoff, Connor Burnside, Marek Wyszkowski, 1:58.85. 200 freestyle — 1. Cody Hubert, 1:57.62; 3. Isaac Beaver, 2:21.61. 200 IM — 2. Connor Burnside, 2:26.25. 50 freestyle — 1. James Berestoff, 23.76; 3. Nate Hicks, 26.78; 6. Marek Wyszkowski, 30.48. 1-meter diving — 1. Theron Glover, 210.60; 2. Rowan Wyszkowski, 170.70. 100 butterfly — 3. Nate Hicks, 1:25.93. 100 freestyle — 2. Connor Burnside, 56.37. 200 freestyle relay — 2. Cody Hubert, Isaac Beaver, Marek Wyszkowski, Nate Hicks, 1:46.53. 100 backstroke — 1. Cody Hubert, 1:02.68; 4. Isaac Beaver, 1:16.91. 100 breaststroke — 1. James Berestoff, 1:07.24. 400 freestyle relay — 2. Connor Burnside, Isaac Beaver, Cody Hubert, James Berestoff, 3:48.94.
WINNERS
FRIDAY
GIRLS
200 medley relay — Soldotna, 2:11.16
200 freestyle — Amaya Rocheleau, Kodiak, 2:02.66
200 individual medley — Charisma Watkins, Soldotna, 2:24.52
50 freestyle — Lia Jones, Kodiak, 28.11
100 butterfly — Emily Neo, Kodiak, 1:07.85
100 freestyle — Amaya Rocheleau, 55.45
500 freestyle — Zoe Burns, Soldotna, 6:15.34
200 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 1:57.36
100 backstroke — Morgan Hagen, Kodiak, 1:05.99
100 breaststroke — Charisma Watkins, Soldotna, 1:18.02
400 freestyle relay — Kodiak, 4:00.17
BOYS
200 medley relay — Soldotna, 1:52.67
200 freestyle — Nikita Monyahan, Soldotna, 1:57.32
200 individual medley — Cody Hubert, Kodiak, 2:19.80
50 freestyle — Connor Burnside, Kodiak, 25.11
1-meter diving — Theron Glover, Kodiak, 187.55
100 butterfly — Nikita Monyahan, Soldotna, 58.05
100 freestyle — James Berestoff, Kodiak, 51.84
500 freestyle — Cody Hubert, Kodiak, 5:22.81
200 freestyle relay — Kodiak, 1:50.86
100 backstroke — Benn Abel, Soldotna, 1:07.88
100 breaststroke — Alejo Lopez, Hutchinson, 1:08.51
400 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 3:42.15
SATURDAY
GIRLS
200 medley relay — Kodiak, 2:15.42
200 freestyle — Emily Neo, Kodiak, 2:14.79
200 individual medley — Lia Jones, Kodiak, 2:43.32
50 freestyle — Morgan Hagen, Kodiak, 26.04
1-meter diving — Abriella Werner, Soldotna, 209.70
100 butterfly — Amaya Rocheleau, Kodiak, 1:04.04
100 freestyle — Heidi Snyder, Soldotna, 59.84
500 freestyle — Charisma Watkins, Soldotna 5:56.78
200 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 1:55.71
100 backstroke — Amaya Rocheleau, Kodiak, 1:03.26
100 breaststroke — Lia Jones, Kodiak, 1:20.98
400 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 4:17.09
BOYS
200 medley relay — Kodiak, 2:37.42
200 freestyle — Cody Hubert, Kodiak, 1:57.62
200 individual medley — Benn Abel, Soldotna, 2:24.89
50 freestyle — James Berestoff, Kodiak, 23.76
1-meter diving — Theron Glover, Kodiak, 210.60
100 butterfly — Justin Hart, Lathrop, 1:06.28
100 freestyle — Michael Davidson, Soldotna, 53.49
500 freestyle — Enoch Frederickson, Soldotna 5:51.75
200 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 1:40.27
100 backstroke — Cody Hubert, Kodiak, 1:02.68
100 breaststroke — James Berestoff, Kodiak, 1:07.24
400 freestyle relay — Soldotna, 3:45.65
