Micah Fields and Jiselle Blanco ran away from the competition at last week’s F/V Invincible Pentathlon at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Fields, a senior at Kodiak High School, won four of the five events to claim the boys title with 2,723 points — a whooping 609 points ahead of runner-up Manuel Silva.
Fields — a distance specialist — displayed his diversity on the track by winning the 100-meter run (12.43 seconds), the 800 (2:10.0), the 300 hurdles (48.46) and the shot put (29 feet, 10 inches). He was third in the high jump (4-10), an event Silva won.
The sophomore Blanco grabbed three individual victories to snag the overall title with 1,649 points — 261 markers ahead of runner-up Aurora Lawson.
Blanco won the 100 (14.33), the 300 hurdles (56.42) and the shot put (22-11). Abigail Harver was first in the 800 (2:52.00) and Serenity Bushell won the high jump (4-0).
Blanco and Fields will be competing in the pentathlon at the season-opening Big C Relays Friday and Saturday at The Dome in Anchorage.
F/V Invincible Pentathlon
Boys
1. Micah Fields, 2,723 points; 2. Manuel Silva, 2,114; 3. Miles Grimes, 1,971; 4. Joshua Marquez, 1,858; 5. Gian Saliva, 1,588; 6. Enrique Silva, 1,554; 7. Jacob Sarnowski, 1,500; 8. Matthew Macapugay, 1,408; 9. Joshua Hathaway, 1,370; 10. Ram Caballa, 1,341; 11. Sean Bruno, 1,307; 12. Max Jensen, 1,202; 13. Nicholas Hecht, 1,1193; 14. Joseph Hathaway, 1,083; 15. Simon Grimes, 1,072; 16. Paxson Williams, 902; 17. Nathan Bungay, 684; 18. JJ Marasigan, 675; 19. Rico Suralta, 543.
Top 5
100-meter run — 1. Micah Fields, 12.43; 2. Manuel Silva, 12.79; 3. Miles Grimes, 12.9; 4. Enrique Silva, 13.14; 5. Gian Saliva, 13.43.
800 — 1. Micah Fields, 2:10.0; 2. Elias Litzow, 2:14.0; 3. Bengt Anderson, 2:15.0; 4. Miles Grimes, 2:16.0; 5. Nicholas Hecht, 2:16.0.
300 hurdles — 1. Micah Fields, 48.46; 2. Joshua Marquez, 54.5; 3. Manuel Silva, 56.0; 4. Enrique Silva, 59.4; 5. Matthew Macapugay, 59.5.
Shot put — 1. Micah Fields, 29 feet, 10 inches; 2. Joshua Marquez, 28-0; 3. Miles Grimes, 26-9.5; 4. Max Jensen, 26-0; 5. Wyatt Stager, 25-8.
High jump — 1. Manuel Silva, 5-1; 2. Max Jensen, 4-10; 3. Micah Fields, 4-10; 4. Gian Saliva, 4-6; 5. Enrique Silva, 4-6.
Girls
1. Jiselle Blanco, 1,649; 2. Aurora Lawson, 1,388; 3. Marielle Mangrobang, 1,278; 4. Serenity Bushell, 1,083. 5. Avie Arevalo, 1,000; 6. Sara Scott, 859; 7. Peyton Callahan, 814; 8. Naomi Griffin, 776; 9. Abigail Harver, 489; 10. Jasmin Samson, 460; 11. Francie Eufemio, 386; 12. Audrey Lonheim, 361; 13. LeElla Caskey, 341.
Top 5
100 — 1. Jiselle Blanco, 14.33; 2. Avie Arevalo, 14.39; 3. Marielle Mangrobang, 14.69; 4. Jasmin Samson, 14.9; 5. Aurora Lawson, 15.07.
800 — 1. Abigail Harver, 2:52.0; 2. Aurora Lawson, 2:55.0; 3. Jiselle Blanco, 2:57.0; 4. Naomi Griffin, 3:04.0; 5. Peyton Callahan, 3:14.0.
300 hurdles — 1. Jiselle Blanco, 56.42; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, 1:01.3; 3. Sara Scott, 1:01.5; 4. Aurora Lawson, 1:01.9; 5. Serenity Bushell, 1:03.8.
Shot put — 1. Jiselle Blanco, 22-11; 2. Avie Arevalo, 19-10; 3. Aurora Lawson, 19-0; 4. Serenity Bushell, 18-8; 5. Sara Scott, 18-5.
High jump — 1. Serenity Bushell, 4-0; 2. Marielle Mangrobang, 4-0; 3. Avie Arevalo, 4-0; 4. Aurora Lawson, 3-10; 5. Jiselle Blanco, 3-10.
