With longtime Kodiak High School girls basketball coach Sandra Gregory dealing with family needs in Washington state, a pair of coaches have stepped in to lead the Bears during the 2021-22 campaign.
Taylor Masterson and Monica Claridge are splitting duties as co-head coaches.
Masterson is a familiar name to Kodiak sports fans as he is the head coach of the high school’s football team. He also has a passion for girls basketball, having spent time with the North Pole and Eagle River programs.
Claridge — a special education teacher at East Elementary — brings a lofty resume. She played college hoops, was an assistant coach at Butler University and California University of Pennsylvania, has led a varsity high school program and officiated at the college level.
She’s retired from coaching but jumped at the chance to help Kodiak’s program.
“I love the game. The game has provided me with so many opportunities,” she said. “I want to share that same love of the game and focus on our players being good humans and student-athletes.”
Kodiak’s season begins Thursday against Nome at the Lumen Christi Invitational in Anchorage.
Since last season was limited to city league basketball games and the regional tournament, and the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the start of the pandemic, this will be Kodiak’s first full season since 2018-19.
“I think it is refreshing for everybody. A lot of them have mentioned this is something they are excited about and the things that we are doing,” Masterson said. “We are creating the buy-in right now, and now we just need to translate that to the floor.”
With speed and athleticism up and down the roster, expect Kodiak to play fast as it shoots for its first winning season since 2014-15 — the season after the program won the 4A state title with an undefeated record.
“The biggest thing is we are working on keeping our head up instead of working the dribble. We are trying to see the floor more than in the past,” Masterson said.
“We are going to put a lot of pressure on teams, and that is just part of playing fast.”
Kodiak will have to locate another scoring source as all-Northern Lights Conference first-teamer Leslie Spear graduated in the spring.
The 6-foot-2 forward was the centerpiece of Kodiak’s offense the past four years, graduating with 697 points.
A trio of ladies — senior Anastasia Solomon and sophomores Serenity Bushell and Shanoah Spear — will fill the void in the middle.
“We are going to highlight them in what we do but it is going to be because of all the guards that are able to move the ball and see the floor,” Masterson said.
Junior Avie Arevalo is a veteran varsity guard, while seniors Marielle Mangrobang and Beatrize Gumtang also have varsity experience.
The program has 23 players — seven seniors and 10 freshmen. Claridge said everybody in the program would be fighting for varsity spots throughout the season.
Claridge, who moved from Florida to Kodiak four years ago, previously coached high school in Michigan City, Indiana. She said she took over a program with two wins in two seasons and turned it into a 10-win team in her first year.
“Creating that change of mindset is something I am familiar with and am working on,” she said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with some really great coaches and learning the X’s and O’s — little basketball IQ things that help as well.”
Gregory became head coach in 2016 after spending time as a C squad and junior varsity coach since 1995. She said it is too soon to tell if she will rejoin the program next season. She is currently caregiving for her dad in Washington.
“I already miss being in the gym,” she said. “I get to come home for Christmas and look forward to cheering the girls on at the Joe Floyd (Tournament).”
The 54th Joe Floyd Tournament — the longest-running prep hoops tournament in the state — is slated for Dec. 27-29.
“I’m really excited,” Claridge said. “They have been so incredibly coachable. They have given us effort. We teach them a skill, and they go out and do it ... the improvement from Day 1 to today is considerable ... We definitely have work to do, but we are going to continue to make progress.”
ROSTER
Seniors
Anastasia Solomon
Beatrize Gumtang
Gabreall Craig
Kyla Quiambao
Marielle Mangrobang
Melaizza Heart Vizcocho
Shula Matchian
Juniors
Ariana Amodo
Avie Arevalo
Hannah Nero
Sophomores
Jisselle Blanco
Serenity Bushell
Shanoah Spear
Freshmen
Alyssa Mae Marcelo
Angelina Enriquez
Bea Fangonilo
Danica Howell
Kamryn Price
Kate Holland
Lakeisha Sanchez
Mary Ash
Melania Nicholas
Mia Baxter
Schedule
Dec. 16 — vs. Nome at the Lumen Christi Invitational in Anchorage
Dec. 17 — vs. Lumen Christi at the Lumen Christi Invitational
Dec. 18 — vs. Birchwood Christian at the Lumen Christi Invitational
Dec. 27-29 — 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament at Kodiak High School (North Pole, Bethel, Soldotna and Nikiski).
Dec. 30 — vs. Soldotna at KHS
Jan. 20-21 — at Bethel
Jan. 27 — at Eagle River
Jan. 28-29 — at Colony
Feb. 3-5 — Junior varsity tournament at Redington High School.
Feb. 11-12 — at Palmer
Feb. 18-19 — vs. Wasilla at KHS.
Feb. 25-26 — at Anchorage Christian School
March 17-19 — Northern Lights Conference Championships at Palmer
* Schedule is subject to change
Division I
Northern Lights Conference
Kodiak
Soldotna
Palmer
Wasilla
Colony
Cook Inlet
Conference
Dimond
South
Bartlett
East
West
Eagle River
Chugiak
Service
Mid-Alaska
Conference
North Pole
Lathrop
West Valley
Southeast
Conference
Ketchikan
Juneau
Thunder Mountain
