Mike Kerwood and Bob White shared victories in the third centerfire benchrest rifle match of the season July 10 at Salonie Creek Rifle Range.
Kerwood took the first relay with 248 points and seven bullseyes, while Bob White was the top marksman in the second relay with 243 points and four bullseyes.
The second relay was tightly contested, with the top four finishers separated by four points.
Kerwood did not finish the second relay.
“I neglected a step in my hand-loading, and paid the price by not being able to fit cartridges into my rifle,” Kerwood wrote in an email. “Several of us this season have fallen victim to this, and I`m sure it will claim more in the future. ... My advice is make sure the ammo you created fits into your rifle otherwise, your match or hunting trip of a lifetime could be cut short.”
1. Mike Kerwood, 248 points (7 bullseyes); 2. Eric Berggren, 239 (5); 3. Bob White, 238 (1); 4. Andy Finke, 231 (3); 5. Velma Vining, 230 (0); 6. Jason Humphries, 223 (1).
1. Bob White, 243 (4); 2. Velma Vining, 241 (2); 3. Jason Humphries, 240 (3); 4. Andy Finke, 239 (2); 5. Erik Berggren, 234 (3); Mike Kerwood, DNF.
