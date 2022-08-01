Mike Kerwood and Bob White shared victories in the third centerfire benchrest rifle match of the season July 10 at Salonie Creek Rifle Range. 

Kerwood took the first relay with 248 points and seven bullseyes, while Bob White was the top marksman in the second relay with 243 points and four bullseyes. 

