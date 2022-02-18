Melaizza Heart Vizcocho had one request for her upcoming final prep basketball weekend on The Rock — to sing the national anthem before both games.
If you have heard her perform, the Kodiak High School senior was a no-brainer of a choice. She is only 5-feet tall but has a voice that packs a punch.
“Singing runs in my family,” Vizcocho said. “My mom sings. My dad sings. I grew up singing in the church with my mom. ... I’m really glad that God gave me a voice, and it has been passed down, luckily.”
Vizcocho doesn’t like to boast about her vocal chops. Kodiak’s first-year co-head coaches Taylor Masterson and Monica Claridge were not aware of Vizcocho’s skills until after her flawless rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” at a home game earlier this season.
“She came (back to the bench) and we told her, ‘Wow, you are really good,’” Masterson said. “We really want to go see her in concert doing something or performing in college. She has really good vocals, and hopefully, she takes that and goes and does something with it.”
Claridge asked Vizcocho to sing in the van on Kodiak’s recent trip to Palmer. She busted out a concert right there. She was the DJ.
“She (Monica) said we don’t need no radio, just turn it off, and you just sing,” Vizcocho said.
And that is what she did.
For as long as Vizoocho can remember, she has been singing. She recalled a time when she was four and performing at church. Her dad played the guitar, and her mom held the microphone.
“She was telling me the lyrics, and I was just signing,” Vizcocho said.
She hasn’t stopped signing, belting notes during lectures at school, home, church and basketball games. She likes the blues, and her favorite song is Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine.”
She has learned everything from her parents. According to Vizcocho, her mom is an “amazing singer.”
“I love it when my parents sing. It is a really happy moment, and it is the time when there are no worries at all.”
Don’t expect her to appear on NBC’s hit show “The Voice,” though. She has no plans to pursue a career in music unless it involves a worship team. Instead, she is currently studying to become a nurse.
“I don’t like that attention,” she said. “You see people who are famous and are singers, and there is no privacy, no respect. I like to have that.”
Vizchocho, who played for East High School as a sophomore, doesn’t log as many minutes as some of the other seniors on the team. But, she is fine with that and encourages her teammates from the bench — the perfect role for a girl gifted with a golden voice.
“I just really enjoy supporting my team. You can hear me on the sideline say, ‘Come on. You got it.’ My role is to be the vocal one,” she said. “I just want to have as much positive interactions with my teammates.”
Her passion for basketball stems from her dad. He was her Little Dribblers coach and helped her develop her physical and aggressive style of play.
“This sport is what he and I bond with,” said Vizcocho, the only girl out of seven children in the family. “This is something that I want to do and make my dad proud.”
Vizcocho’s perfect-pitch voice will tip-off Kodiak’s two-game Northern Lights Conference tilt against Wasilla. Friday’s and Saturday’s games both start at 6:30 p.m.
SENIORS
Seniors Vizcocho, Anastasia Solomon, Beatrize Gumtang, Gabreall Craig, Kyla Quiambao, Marielle Mangrobang and Shula Matchian will be honored before Saturday’s game.
The group has made the transition easier for first-year coaches Masterson and Claridge.
“The biggest thing is there were a lot of norms that we weren’t familiar with coming into this season,” he said. “Obviously, we are trying to establish our own things, but we have been able to get a lot out of that from the seniors.”
Kodiak enters its final home weekend of the season with a 3-13 record, 0-6 in the NLC.
After playing a ton of games — mostly away — the past few weeks, Masterson feels being at home has given the players a renewed energy.
“We are finally back into practicing,” Masterson said. “We missed a lot of practice time because we were always on the court. I can say this week specifically, we have a lot more energy moving into this stretch of conference games.”
