City League
Basketball
Dec. 19
Family Pride 64, Kolokoy’z 45
Family Pride (64) — Mason Mullen 21, Josiah Jungsten 15, Elmar Barroga 11, Don Vinberg 9, Marko Patitucci 6, Josh Demarais 2.
Kolokoy’z (45) — Darryl Recustodio 13, Andrew Gregory 13, Carlos Rosete 9, Marck Abellera 4, Keith Thomas 4, Elcon Catubig 2.
Scoops 64,
St. Herman’s Hermits 47
Scoops (64) — Jericho Galleto 24, Elmar Barroga 15, Kerri Zelenak 10, Justin Vaughn 6, Pam Gray 5, Betsy Lund 4.
St. Herman’s Hermits (47) — Bernie Stallard 17, Stephen Wood 11, Vassily Fisher 8, Cassian Fisher 5, David Fisher 4, Ross Nicholas 2.
Dec. 20
Pholokoy’z 63, Fil-Am Sinag 47
Pholokoy’z (63) — Gavin Basuel 16, Marck Abellera 14, Josh Tabon 10, Eli Calderon 8, Jacob Vicocho 6, Isaac Calderon 4, Wilfred Bungay 3, Denz Barroga 2.
Fil-Am Sinag (47) — Kyler Pugal 16, Donovan Vinberg 12, Ernesto Gueverra 9, Vic Sorio 7, Jasper Ignacio 2, Nieko Kamiyama 1.
Will’s Remodeling 59, Smells Like Money 48
Will’s Remodeling (59) — Jason Sabangan 21, Charles Gueverra 19, Marco Pastor 9, Kristian DelRosario 6, Ernesto Gueverra 4.
Smells Like Money (48) — Jimmy Poulos 24, Randy Boskofsky 15, Shane Wandersee 5, Heather Carlson 4.
Dec. 21
Pholokoyz 51, Scoops 48
Pholokoyz (51) — Isaac Calderon 14, Marck Abellera 14, Gavin Basuel 7, Eli Calderon 6, Aedan Abrincia 5, Jacob Vizcocho 3, Nick Calderon2.
Scoops (48) — Elmar Barroga 16, Jericho Galleto 16, Pam Gray 9, Kerri Zelenak 4, Rica Gongora 3.
Family Pride 70, Will’s Remodeling 39
Family Pride (70) — Donovan Vinberg 16, Mason Mullen 12, Steven Knowles 10, Marko Patitucci 9, Elmar Barroga 6, Josiah Jungsten 6, Jairom Barnett 5, Josh Desmarais 4, DJ Vinberg 2.
Will’s Remodeling (39) — Jayson Sabangan 15, Ernesto Guevarra 10, Charles Guevarra 9, Kristian Del Rosario 3, Jeffrey Garcia 2.
