Whatever Thunder Mountain coach Barb Strong fed her girls before Wednesday’s softball game against Kodiak, she needs to make it a pre-game meal ritual.
The Falcons — in their first-ever trip to The Rock — smacked the ball all over East Addition Park in defeating Kodiak 16-4 in a six-inning nonconference game.
Not one of Thunder Mountain’s 16 hits were gimmies. They all were crushed. The Falcons had seven extra bases hits — five doubles, two triples and one home run.
“They were hungry for it, for sure,” Strong said. “They have been working really hard at putting the pieces together. It’s fun to see it come together.”
Sophomore Jack Lovejoy had herself a day. The No. 3 hitter in the lineup was a triple away from the cycle, going 4 for 5 with five RBIs. The left-hander capped her evening with a two-run laser home run to right — the first-round triper of her prep career.
The triples belonged to leadoff hitter Jenna Dobson. She had two of them and drove in three.
Want doubles? Sydney Strong, Rileyanna Payne and Anne-Alese Rentrop each had one.
“That is exactly what we expected,” Kodiak coach Tom Bolen said. “I’m glad we saw it because now we can take a look and see what we can achieve. Not next year or the year after. We have to be a hitting team like that.”
Kodiak (12-3) generated 10 hits, with Shanoah Spear going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Alison Narog slapping two singles. Ashlyn Bolen, Kate Holland, Britney Llorente, Krixhanee Diesta and Kariona Harford all checked in with singles.
The game was tight through a fast-moving four innings. Thunder Mountain turned it on in the final two innings, scoring 12 runs to end the game via the mercy rule. Ten of the Falcons’ 16 hits were in the last two frames.
“We were better today than we were last week,” said Strong, whose team entered Wednesday with a 2-6 record. “We do have a strong core group. They are great leaders and really set a good tone and example.”
The Falcons also flashed the leather, turning a double play in the second, getting several nice stops from Dobson at second base and throwing three Kodiak base runners out to support starting pitcher Payne, who struck out four and walked one.
Spear cut Thunder Mountain’s lead to 4-2 with a double in the third that scored Harford, who led the inning off with a single.
“We kept it close. Then they got the bats going,” Bolen said. “Overall, I’m not real disappointed. I expect them to play better tomorrow (Thursday).”
During the offseason, Thunder Mountain — the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Division II state champions — was looking for a place to take both its junior varsity and varsity teams to play. Kodiak was that spot. And the Falcons are getting their money’s worth as they will play the Bears three more times over the next three days.
“None of us have been here before, so we get to go on an adventure,” Strong said.
It will not be all softball on the four-day trip for the Falcons.
“Unfortunately, I did tell the girls they had to do two hours of school every day, but we are going to go sightseeing and see whatever there is,” Strong said.
The series continues at 6 p.m. today at East Addition Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.