Kodiak’s John Ticman is guarded by Wasilla’s Connor Dudley during Saturday’s third-place boys basketball game of the Northern Lights Conference Championships at Kodiak High School. 

A chapter of Kodiak High School boys basketball closed Saturday. 

After finishing fifth in the Northern Lights Conference Championships with a 51-47 loss to Soldotna at Kodiak High School, longtime coach David Anderson retired. He informed the players in an emotional locker room after the game. 

