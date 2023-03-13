A chapter of Kodiak High School boys basketball closed Saturday.
After finishing fifth in the Northern Lights Conference Championships with a 51-47 loss to Soldotna at Kodiak High School, longtime coach David Anderson retired. He informed the players in an emotional locker room after the game.
“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a great ride,” Anderson said.
He added, “It’s a good time to let the program go. … I just hope that the person who takes it over has the commitment to do what we did with the program.”
Anderson started his second stint with the Kodiak boys program in the 2010-11 season. In this run, he guided the Bears to two NLC titles (2014 and 2022) and four state tournament appearances (2011, 2014, 2017 and 2022).
He hoped to close his career by making another run toward an NLC title in front of the home crowd. The storybook ending didn’t happen. After beating Soldotna in Thursday’s opening round, Kodiak fell to Colony in the semifinals (61-34), Wasilla in the third-place game (69-37) and to Soldotna in the fourth-place affair.
Kodiak finished with an 11-14 record.
“It was a good year, an up-and-down year with a lot of games on the road,” Anderson said. “This game (fourth place) was typical of our season, just a roller-coaster of a ride all the way through.”
SEMIFINAL
Kodiak’s chances of repeating as Northern Lights Conference boys basketball champions slipped away with a disastrous second half against Colony.
Following a tightly-played first half, the top-seeded Knights outscored No. 4 Kodiak by 21 points in the second half and cruised to a 61-34 semifinal victory Friday at Kodiak High School.
Kodiak was pushing to beat Colony for consecutive seasons in the NLC tournament. And after banking seven 3-pointers in the opening half, the Bears were within striking distance of handing the Knights their first conference loss of the season.
The Knights switched from a 1-3-1 zone defense out of the locker room to man. That decision by veteran Colony coach Tom Berg changed the game’s complexion, turning a six-point halftime lead into a rout, which kept the student-body crowd silent.
“They went man-to-man, and we lick our chops when teams go man-to-man on us. We love it,” Anderson said. “That means we start getting those backdoors and easy buckets. Something froze and I couldn’t get the kids to run through the offense.”
Colony scored the first eight points of the third quarter — six from Kash Luce — and were off and running. The Knights kept scoring and, by the end of the third quarter, led 45-26.
Game over.
Anderson kept his starters on the bench the entire fourth quarter and let the future players of the program get a taste of championship-level basketball.
“I wanted these guys to get used to (playing) for next year and start getting some tournament experience,” Anderson said. “We got down by 17 points, and it is tough for us to come back on that.”
The Knights relied heavily on the inside presence of Luce to avenge last year’s 51-50 championship game loss to Kodiak. The big man used smooth touch around the rim in racking up a game-high 20 points. He scored half of his points in the decisive third quarter. Kodiak had no answer for him.
“That was the first time I have seen Kash work the inside as hard as he did,” Anderson said. “He did a great job. Several of those kids were coming back from last year’s team that we beat, and they didn’t want it to be close.”
Blake Dinkel opened it up for Luce by hitting four 3-pointers and finishing with 18 points. Jayce Underwood added 11 points.
For Kodiak, it was the Alex Holland and Connor Case show. The senior 3-point specialist scored all of the Bears’ first-half points. Holland made three 3-pointers that accounted for all of Kodiak’s points in the first quarter, while Case tallied 14 of his 15 points in the second quarter — 12 from behind the arc.
Case’s third long ball in 90 seconds tied the game at 18. Colony then went on an 8-0 run, which was ended by a Case inside bucket. It remained a two-possession game the final 1:40 of the half.
“We worked on the 1-3-1 defense that they put up against us, and I think their coach knew they better get out of it. They were huge shots,” Anderson said.
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Parker Kroon netted 20 points to propel No. 3 Wasilla to a 69-37 victory over Kodiak Saturday morning.
The Warriors never trailed in posting their third win over Kodiak this season, all coming on The Rock. Wasilla fell to the third-place game after dropping a close 69-65 loss to No. 2 ACS in a Friday semifinal.
Case paced Kodiak with seven points, while Holland added six points.
Wasilla came out shooting, sinking four 3-pointers in the first quarter in building a 20-9 lead. The Warriors finished with 11 long balls, with Jaidas Huffman and Connor Dudley each knocking down three.
Down 19 points at halftime, Anderson played his reserves the entire third quarter. He brought his starters back in to begin the fourth with the team trailing 55-26.
FOURTH-PLACE GAME
Kodiak closed out the season with a 51-47 loss to Soldotna in the fourth-place contest.
The Bears got late 3-pointers by Paguio and Case to pull within three points twice in the final minute, but Soldotna was able to convert five free throws down the stretch to even the season-series with Kodiak at two games apiece.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump. I don’t want to blame that game earlier in the day, but the kids legs were getting tired. Shots that usually drop weren’t falling in the last quarter,” Anderson said.
Kodiak topped Soldotna 53-36 in Thursday’s opening round. With Case and Holland combining for three treys in the first quarter, Kodiak built a 15-11 advantage— the Bears’ biggest lead of the contest.
Soldotna rallied and held leads of 24-21 at halftime and 33-31 after three quarters.
Andrew Pieh paced Soldotna with 12 points. John Ticman and Case each had 12 points for Kodiak.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Underwood and Luce powered Colony to a 57-45 victory over ACS in the championship game.
Underwood scored 20 points and sealed the victory with a breakaway dunk near the end of the fourth quarter. Luce added 18 points as the Knights capped a perfect NLC record at 12-0, 19-6 overall.
Sean Mallivis kept ACS close with six 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points. This was the Lions’ first appearance in the championship game after moving to the NLC last season.
Colony and ACS received the conference’s two automatic berths to the 4A state tournament.
FRIDAY
SEMIFINAL
KNIGHTS 61, BEARS 34
Colony 15 14 16 16 — 61
Kodiak 9 14 3 8 — 34
Colony (61) — Black 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 3-4 3, Dinkel 7 0-0 18, Underwood 3 5-6 11, Spencer 1 2-3 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, White 0 0-0 0, Luce 10 0-0 20, Reaves 0 0-0 0, Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Daniel 1 1-2 3. Totals: 23 11-15 61.
Kodiak (34) — Holland 3 0-0 9, J. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Barroga 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 0 0-0 0, Danelski 1 0-0 3, Case 5 1-2 15, Abellera 2 1-2 5, Antique 0 0-0 0, Basuel 0 0-2 0, Flerchinger 0 0-0 0, Paguio 0 0-0 0, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 2-6 34.
3-point goals: Colony 4 (Dinkel 4); Kodiak 8 (Case 4, Holland 3, Danelski). Fouls: Colony 7, Kodiak 12. Fouled out: None.
SATURDAY
THIRD-PLACE GAME
WARRIORS 69, BEARS 37
Wasilla 20 13 22 14 — 69
Kodiak 9 5 12 11 — 37
Wasilla (69) — Huffman 4 0-0 11, Wagle 3 0-0 6, N. Kroon 2 0-0 5, Lusk 1 0-0 3, P. Kroon 7 6-8 20, Cox 1 0-0 2, Dudley 3 0-0 9, Barron 0 0-0 0, Beaudry 3 0-0 5, Adams 2 0-0 5, Truax 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 6-8 69.
Kodiak (37) — Holland 2 0-0 6, J. Ticman 1 0-0 3, Barroga 1 0-0 2, K. Ticman 1 1-1 3, Danelski 0 0-0 0, Case 3 1-2 7, Abellera 1 0-0 2, Antaque 0 0-0 0, Basuel 2 0-0 4, Flerchinger 1 0-0 2, Paguio 2 0-0 4, Sum 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 2-3 37.
3-point goals: Wasilla 11 (Huffman 3, Dudley 3, N. Kroon, Lusk, Beaudry, Adams, Truax); Kodiak 3 (Holland 2, J. Ticman). Fouls: Wasilla 13, Kodiak 14. Fouled out: None.
FOURTH-PLACE GAME
STARS 51, BEARS 47
Soldotna 11 13 9 18 — 51
Kodiak 15 6 10 16 — 47
Soldotna (51) — Laroque 2 1-2 7, Babcok 0 0-0 0, Corbett 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 3-4 6, Inman 1 0-0 2, Gilbert 5 7-9 17, Wong 2 0-0 2, O. Buckabee 0 2-2 2, Pieh 4 4-8 12. Totals: 14 19-27 51.
Kodiak (47) — Holland 4 0-0 9, J. Ticman 5 0-0 12, Barroga 0 0-0 0, K. Ticman 1 5-8 7, Case 4 1-2 12, Basuel 0 0-0 0, Paguio 1 2-4 5, Sum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-14 47.
3-point goals: Soldotna 4 (Laroque 2, Corbett, Brown); Kodiak 7 (Case 3, J. Ticman 2, Holland, Paguio). Fouled: Soldotna 17, Kodiak 23. Fouled out: J. Ticman, Paguio.
SCOREBOARD
Friday
Consolation
Soldotna 55, Palmer 44
Semifinals
Colony 61, Kodiak 34
ACS 69, Wasilla 65
Saturday
Championship game
Colony 57, ACS 45
Third-place game
Wasilla 69, Kodiak 37
Fourth-place game
Soldotna 51, Kodiak 47
