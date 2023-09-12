Paced by a pair of top 30 finishers, Kodiak’s boys picked up an eighth-place showing at Saturday’s George Plumley Invitational in Palmer.
Junior Miles Grimes’ 20th-place finish (17 minutes, 40.34 seconds) led the Bears. Senior Elias Litzow was 25th (17:49.01) as Kodiak scored 205 points in the 30-team meet.
South Anchorage won with 87 points, while Grace Christian’s Robbie Annett took individual honors in 16:18.24.
Rounding out Kodiak’s top 7 were Joseph Hathaway in 45th (18:19.48), Joshua Hathaway in 47th (18:19.90), Theron Glover in 77th (18:56.96), Gabriel Koehler in 84th (19:06.31) and Ram Caballa in 102nd (19:28.88).
Leading the Kodiak girls was senior Abigial Harver in 48th (22:12.95). Isabelle-Rose Christescu followed her in 106th (24:08.13), Haiden Holforty in 118th (24:42.23), Hannah McCarthy in 24:49.35) and Cassidy Foster in 132nd (25:19.40).
Kodiak’s girls placed 17th out of 23 schools with 443 points. Chugiak won with 42 points, while the Knights’ Morgan Ainsworth crossed first in 19:41.36.
On Friday, Kodiak competed in the 3.2-kilometer Mountain City Class Challenge in Anchorage.
Grimes posted the fastest time for Kodiak with a 10:38.49, while Harver paced the girls with a time of 13:24.88.
Kodiak is at the Frank Dieckgraeff Invitational in Seward on Saturday.
Team (top 10) — 1. South, 87; 2. West, 130; 3. Grace, 134; 4. Servcie, 142; 5. Chugiak, 153; Colony, 163; 7. Juneau, 195; 8. Kodiak, 205; 9. Thunder Mt., 219; 10. West Valley, 269.
Individual (top 5) — 1. Robbie Annett, Grace, 16:18.24; 2. Fischer Adams, Palmer, 16:22.51; 3. Simon Nelson, Grace, 16:54.90; 4. Blaise Boyer, South, 17:05.54; 5. Gregory Fallon, Kenai, 17:05.54.
Kodiak placers — 20. Miles Grimes, 17:40.34; 25. Elias Litzow 17:48.01; 45. Joseph Hathaway, 18:19.48; 47. Joshua Hathaway, 18:19.90; 77. Theron Glover, 18:56.96; 84. Gabriel Koehler, 19:06.31; 102. Ram Caballa, 19:28.88.
JV — 33. Paxson Williams, 19:38.34; 67. Stokely Williams, 20:42.75; 87. Jon Bradbury, 21:16.38; 89. Landen Alford, 21:17.76; 91. Devin Sharratt, 21:21.19; 97. Gilbert Frazier, 21:34.43; 115. CJ Ancheta, 23:07.89.
Open — 65. Garrett Wood, 21:20.14; 97. Stormy Hayden, 22:31.44.
Team (top 5) — 1. Chugiak, 42; 2. South, 99; 3. Colony, 105; 4. Juneau, 121; 5. Soldotna, 151. 17. Kodiak, 443.
Individual (top 5) — Morgan Ainsworth, Colony, 19:41.36; 2. Tania Boonstra, Soldotna, 19:44.27; 3. Hannah Shaha, Chugiak, 19:44.90; 4. Miyana Kam-Magruder, Service, 19:48.65; 5. Ida Meyer, Juneau, 19:49.63.
Kodiak placers — 48. Abigial Harver, 22:12.95; 106. Isabelle-Rose Christescu, 24:08.13; 118. Haiden Holforty, 24:42.23; 121. Hannah McCarthy, 24:49.35; 132. Caasidy Foater, 25:19.40.
Mountain City Class Challenge
9th/10th — 13. Gabriel Koehler, 11:41.22; 45. Landen Alford, 13:00.67; 47. Gilbert Frazier, 13:08.61; 49. Garrett Wood, 13:10.61.
11th/12th — 5. Miles Grimes, 10:38.49; 7. Joseph Hathaway, 11:04.5; 8. Joshua Hathaway, 11:05.84; 10. Theron Glover, 11:12.66; 17. Ram Caballa, 11:27.68; 29. Paxson Williams, 12:07.24; 44. Jon Bradbury, 12:50.74; 47. Stormy Hayden, 12:57.91; 50. CJ Ancheta, 12:59.98.
9th10th — 22. Isabelle-Rose Christescu, 14:04.15; 23. Haiden Holforty, 14:07.76; 66. Donavyn Koehler, 20:35.67.
11th/12th — 3. Abigail Harver, 13:24.88; 19. Hannah McCarthy, 14:45.20; 22. Cassidy Foster, 15:16.09.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.