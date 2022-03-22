Shawn Case was nervous before the start of the 54th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament. Then he looked at teammate Frankie Marcelo, and his nerves calmed.
“Frankie’s not scared at all, so why should I be scared,” Case said.
That statement sums up Marcelo, a 5-foot-4 senior guard who is fearless. With the basketball in his hands, Marcelo plays like a giant. Attacking the rim. Banging with the bigs.
His small, but stalky stature, fuels him.
“I want to play like the biggest person on the court with the biggest heart,” Marcelo said. “I always tell myself that I don’t fear anyone, no matter how tall they are.”
A recently uploaded YouTube video highlights Marcelo’s playmaking abilities. The nearly 4-minute clip is jammed with Marcelo’s wizardry with the ball — dishing to teammates and twirling through the lane — and the emotion that he plays with. Nobody celebrates more than Marcelo. The kid doesn’t hide his emotions.
“He goes into the game with a chip on his shoulder,” Case said. “He watches a lot of film and knows he can take whoever. He knows he plays differently than anyone.”
Opposing coaches in the Northern Lights Conference took notice of Marcelo. They voted him onto the conference’s first team, a year after making the second team with only three games played because of the pandemic.
Having missed nearly his entire junior season, he felt he had something to prove in his final campaign. He did in a big way, helping lead Kodiak to a 19-3 record and the third-seed for the 4A state tournament that starts today at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
“It was really special to me. A blessing,” Marcelo said. “I wanted to prove to myself that I am one of the best players in the region.”
Marcelo scored 7.7 points per game during the regular season, with a season-high of 17 in a victory over Colony on The Rock. Scoring, though, was a bonus for Marcelo. As a point guard, he dished dimes to Jackson Krug and Shawn Case all season.
“His play, nobody can match up with him,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “I don’t care who they are, matchup for him is nothing. ... He is strong. He has some great moves, is a good passer, a good shooter and a finisher. When you have those three weapons, it just makes him an effective player all the way around.”
Marcelo developed his crafty style of play on the outside cement courts in the Philippines. He said he played barefoot or in slippers.
Basketball is big time in the Philippines.
“Some people say it’s a religion,” Marcelo said. “Wherever you are in the Philippines, you are going to see a basketball court.”
It just so happened when his family moved to The Rock in 2015, Marcelo found himself in another place where basketball is a religion. Kodiak.
His English was rough, but he understood the universal language of basketball.
“I was really shy,” he said. “Then I saw some people shooting around in the gym. I shot around with them and that is how I met my teammates.”
Now, Marcelo and his teammates will be playing for the first time on the big stage at the Alaska Airlines Center.
“Since sophomore year, I have been watching a lot of Alaska high school basketball. I’ve really wanted to play there one day,” he said.
