Omara Caballa, Sienna Mickelson, Braelyn Troxell and Brijette Stevens led the Kodiak girls to a team title at the Palmer Jr. Middle School Wrestling Tournament over the weekend in Palmer.   

Kodiak’s girls owned the wrestling mat at the Palmer Jr. Middle School Tournament over the weekend in Palmer. 

Omara Caballa, Sienna Mickelson and Braelyn Troxell all stood atop the podium for the Grizzlies at the 19-school tournament. 

