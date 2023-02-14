Kodiak’s girls owned the wrestling mat at the Palmer Jr. Middle School Tournament over the weekend in Palmer.
Omara Caballa, Sienna Mickelson and Braelyn Troxell all stood atop the podium for the Grizzlies at the 19-school tournament.
The trio racked up 11 pins and accounted for all of Kodiak’s first-place finishes to lead the Grizzlies to a team title.
Caballa pinned all four of her opponents — two in under 35 seconds — in the 89-pound round-robin bracket.
Mickelson pinned her way to the 120-pound title. Following a pair of pins, Mickelson made quick work of Student Wrestler Development’s Michaela Spencer in the championship match by pinning her in 43 seconds.
Troxell rolled to the 136-pound, round-robin title by notching four pins — two under 26 seconds.
Brijette Stevens was runner-up in the girls 97-pound class with a 1-1 record.
Dale Robertson and Dan Farmer produced Kodiak’s best finishes in the boys varsity tournament.
Robertson was runner-up at 174 pounds with a 3-1 record. His only loss was an 11-8 decision to Valdez’s Jackson Peltier in the championship match.
Farmer finished second in the 210-pound round-robin bracket with a 1-1 mark.
Luke Lester and James Weeks placed third.
Lester pinned Valdez’s Rowyn Mayer (3:49) in the 98-pound third-place match. Weeks pinned Colony’s Ian Christy (1:24) to take third at 275 pounds.
2023 Palmer Jr. Middle School
Tournament
Team (Top 10)
1. Colony 325.5; 2. Student Wrestler Development Program 287; 3. Palmer 279.5; 4. Redington 251.5; 5. Chugach 239; 6. Kodiak 183; 7. Valdez 176; 8. Grace 163.5; 9. Wasilla, 148; 10. Avalanche 117.5.
Boys varsity
98 pounds — 3. Luke Lester, 4-1.
105 — Devin Larionoff, 0-2.
118 — Gavin Bean, 2-2; Ganyon Nelson, 0-2.
126 — Jonah Arndt, 0-2; Noah Harford, 0-2.
132 — Gabriel Ford, 2-2; Remigiusz Mazurek, 0-2.
140 — Tyce Cunningham, 2-2; Cassian Fisher, 1-2.
148 — Demver Busto, 1-2; Lucas Hinchman-Putney, 0-2.
160 — 4. Nathan Nelson, 2-2.
174 — 2. Dale Robertson, 3-1.
210 — 2. Daniel Farmer, 1-1.
275 — 3. James Weeks, 3-1.
Junior varsity
77 pounds — 4. Avery Abell, 2-3.
98AA — 5. Yakov Wood, 0-4.
98BA — 3. Jon Panamarioff 2-2.
118 — 4. Rafael Robertson, 2-3.
210 — 3. Aaron Stone, 1-2.
Girls
89 pounds — 1. Omara Caballa, 4-0.
97 — 2. Brijette Stevens, 1-1.
120— 1. Sienna Mickelson, 3-0.
136 — 1. Braelyn Troxell, 4-0
