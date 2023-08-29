Before the start of the volleyball season, veteran Kodiak coach Amy Willis wasn’t expecting a player to produce Kristen Carstens-like numbers.
Carstens, who graduated last spring as a two-time Northern Lights Conference first-teamer, was a double-figure kill machine. She accounted for nearly half of Kodiak’s kills a year ago.
Senior Amirah Oskolkoff channeled Carstens in Kodiak’s match against Soldotna on Saturday at Kodiak High School. And it’s a good thing she did.
Behind Oskolkoff’s career day, Kodiak bounced back from Friday’s opening loss to Soldotna in a monster way.
Oskolkoff posted a double-double — 17 kills and 16 digs — in leading the Bears to a convincing 25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-11 NLC victory.
Not only did Kodiak bounce back from Friday’s 25-21, 26-24, 23-25, 26-24 loss, Oskolkoff did as well.
Entering the season, Willis transitioned Oskolkoff to an opposite hitter (right-side hitter). That plan was derailed when sophomore middle blocker Maggie Hubert sprained her ankle during a practice. With Hubert sidelined Willis moved Darlene Luzano to the middle, which pushed Oskolkoff into an all-around-playing position.
Oskolkoff had a rough Friday adjusting to her new role but didn’t let that rattle her. She returned to the gym about 15 hours later and dominated.
“Her confidence wasn’t quite there yet. Yesterday (Friday), she battled through being targeted all match, and she realized she is super strong and has all the power,” Willis said. “She was just phenomenal. I didn’t realize she had that many (kills) today. That is phenomenal.
“I’m very excited and proud of her,” the coach added. “That is the day she deserved after how brave she was yesterday (Friday). I couldn’t be prouder.”
Oskolkoff got stronger as the match went on, picking up nine of her 17 kills in the final two sets. That was after Soldotna tied the match after taking the second set.
The final two sets were not close. Kodiak led by as many as eight points in the third set and by as many as 16 points in the fourth set.
Salvaging a home split with Soldotna was significant, considering Kodiak’s next four conference matches are on the road at Colony (Sept. 8-9) and at Wasilla (Sept. 15-16). The Bears’ next and final home regular-season matches are Oct. 6-7 against Palmer.
“This was important,” Willis said. “Obviously, they were both important, but it was important that we did it and did it this way.”
Kodiak got solid contributions from Jisselle Blanco (nine kills, 14 digs and three service aces), Luana Farmer (eight kills), Kate Holland (34 digs), Kamryn Price (27 assists) and Makylla Madamba (15 assists).
Kodiak’s play on Saturday was what Willis was expecting to see in Friday’s opener. The coach said her players displayed anxiety playing against a 4A team for the first time this season. Kodiak opened the season by playing 3A Houston and Redington in a home jamboree. Meanwhile, Soldotna had already logged two tournaments on the mainland.
“I have talented and kind athletes, but they are also trying to figure out how to work together,” Willis said. “Super excited to see us continuing to improve. We are fast learners. … For us, it’s how fast can we observe, react and get better.”
Blanco paced Kodiak’s offense on Friday with seven kills and 26 digs. Martina Dermer tossed in six kills, while Farmer and Luzano each had five kills. Holland had a team-high 31 digs, while Price dished out 15 assists and had four aces.
