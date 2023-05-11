Kodiak’s Colby Roberts and Sienna Mickelson claimed triple crowns at the Alaska USA State Wrestling Championships over the weekend in Wasilla.
Roberts crushed the 135-pound, 12-and-under division, going 15-0 in taking first in freestyle, Greco and folkstyle. The kid picked up 14 pins — 10 under a minute. Pure domination.
Mickelson wasn’t to be outdone. The 127-pounder claimed Greco, folkstyle and freestyle titles in the girls’ 14-and-under class. In doing so, she racked up a record of 12-2 that included nine pins.
Braelyn Troxell was a win shy of picking up a triple crown. The 119-pounder won freestyle and Greco titles in the girls’ 14-and-under division and finished runner-up in folkstyle.
Charlie Lester grabbed the Kodiak Kid Wrestling Club’s other title, winning the 117-pound, 12-and-under freestyle bracket.
Kodiak garnered 11 runner-up finishes and nine third-place showings.
Alaska USA State Championships
77 pounds — Dylan Bravo, 0-2.
70 — 6. Ian Randolph, 1-4. 82 — Carl Bravo, 0-2. 98 — Elijah Coe, 1-2. 108 — 3. Torrin Mickelson, 2-2. 117 — 1. Charlie Lester, 6-0. 135 — 5. Christian Miranda, 3-2. 135 — 1. Colby Roberts, 7-0.
125 — Gavin Bean, 0-2. 250 — 2. Daniel Farmer, 3-1.
120 — Aaron Williamson, 0-1. 126 — 6. Damon May, 2-4. 170 — 5. Dale Robertson, 1-2. 285 — 4. James Weeks, 0-3.
220 — 3. Kavik Skonberg, 1-3.
3. Emberlee Mickelson, 2-3.
100 — 3. Elianna Valladolid, 1-3.
119 — 1. Braelyn Troxell, 5-1. 127 — 1. Sienna Mickelson, 4-0.
100 — 2. Brijette Stevens, 1-1.
70 — 5. Ian Randolph, 1-2. 82 — 5. Carl Bravo, 2-3. 98 — Elijah Coe, 1-2. 108 — 5. Torrin Mickelson, 0-2. 117 — 2. Charlie Lester, 3-1. 135 — 1. Colby Roberts, 4-0.
126 — Damon may, 0-2. 170 — 5. Dale Robertson, 1-2. 285 — 3. James Weeks, 0-2.
220 — 4. Kavik Skonberg, 0-2.
119 — 1. Braelyn Troxell, 6-0. 127 — 1. Sienna Mickelson, 5-0
100 — 2. Brijette Stevens, 0-1. 106 — 2. Megan Cornett, 2-1.
70 — 2. Ian Randolph, 2-2. 86 — Carl Bravo, 0-2. 98 — Elijah Coe, 0-2. 108 — 3. Torrin Mickelson, 3-3. 117 — 2. Charlie Lester, 4-1. 135 — 1. Colby Roberts, 4-0; 4. Christian Miranda, 1-3.
102 — 3. Luke Lester, 3-3. 119 — Braelyn Troxell, 1-2. 125 — Gavin Bean, 1-2. 130 — 6. Sienna Mickelson, 3-3. 250 — 5. Daniel Farmer, 1-2.
120 — Aaron Williamson, 0-2. 126 — Damon May, 0-2. 170 — 5. Dale Robertson, 1-2. 220 — 2. Kavik Skonberg, 0-1. 285 — 3. James Weeks, 0-2.
100 — 3. Elianna Valladolid, 0-2.
119 — 2. Braelyn Troxell, 5-1. 127 — 1. Sienna Mickelson, 3-2.
100 — 2. Brijette Stevens, 0-1. 106 — 2. Megan Cornett, 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.