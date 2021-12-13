Kodiak High’s hockey trip to the Capital City ended with a pair of Railbelt Conference losses to Juneau.
Juneau grabbed a 6-2 victory on Friday and an 8-1 win on Saturday.
In their inaugural season, Kodiak dropped to 0-6 in conference, 0-6 overall.
“They played very physical, and it put us on our heels,” Kodiak coach John Glover said after Friday’s game. “Penalties cost us.”
With goals by Kodiak’s Colin McCarthy and Miles Grimes, Friday’s game was tied at 2 after the first period.
Juneau Netted a pair of goals in the second and third periods. Six different Juneau skaters scored.
Kody Mitchell assisted on both of Kodiak’s goals.
Juneau outshot Kodiak 34 to 13.
The Bears were whistled for four penalties for eight minutes in the box, while Juneau had three penalties for six minutes.
Statistics for Saturday’s game were not available.
Kodiak begins a stretch of six straight home games on Dec. 16 against Kenai at the Baranof Park ice rink.
