Keith Osowski’s dream track and field season continued at the Azusa Pafic University Last Chance meet.
The Black Hills State University senior chopped down his second school record in less than a month — this time in the 1,500-meter run. His time of 3 minutes, 45.49 seconds topped Alec Baldwin’s time of 3:45.62, set in 2015.
In mid-April, Osowski set the school’s 3,000 steeplechase record with a time of 8:50.02.
The Kodiak product said he never envisioned leaving Black Hills with two school records.
“I’ve been eyeing the steeplechase record for a while now, but with how well the season has been going my coach and I decided why not aim for the 1,500 as well,” Osowski said. “I was put in a competitive race that gave me an honest shot at it.”
Osowski finished fifth in the fastest of seven heats. All 12 runners in the heat went 3:48, with winner Sean Maison of the Air Force Academy finishing in 3:44.18.
“When I crossed the line, it was the longest couple of seconds of my life waiting to see if I had snuck under the old record.”
Osowski’s 1,500 time is the ninth quickest turned by an Alaskan. On top of that list is Kodiak’s Trevor Dunbar, who clocked a 3:37.98 in 2017. Dunbar’s father Marcus — a longtime Kodiak coach — is third with a time of 3:41.91, recorded in 1993.
Osowski, a 2017 graduate of Kodiak High School, will find out this week if he qualified for the NCAA Division II Track and Field Championships.
Alaska’s top 1,500-meter times
1. Trevor Dunbar (2017), 3:37.98; 2. Isaac Updike (2021), 3:41.47; 3. Marcus Dunbar (1993), 3:41.91; 4. Richard Hunz (1982), 3:43.7; 5. David Morris (1993), 3:43.7; 6. Don Clary (1984), 3:44.2; 7. Silas Talbot (2015), 3:45.02; 8. Laird Prosser (1998), 3:45.08; 9. Keith Osowski (2022), 3:45.29; 10. Jani Lane (2014), 3:46.53.
