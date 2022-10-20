Special Olympics bowling

KDM file photo

A bowler participates in a past Kodiak Special Olympics bowling tournament at Tropic Lanes. This year’s tournament is Saturday and Sunday.  

For the first time since 2019, Kodiak’s Special Olympics program will host a local bowling tournament. 

More than 30 athletes and unified partners will bowl nine games — individual, doubles and team — during the two-day tournament that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tropic Lanes. The tournament continues with six games starting at 10 a.m. Sunday. 

