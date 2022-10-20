For the first time since 2019, Kodiak’s Special Olympics program will host a local bowling tournament.
More than 30 athletes and unified partners will bowl nine games — individual, doubles and team — during the two-day tournament that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tropic Lanes. The tournament continues with six games starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The local games determine who will represent Kodiak at the Special Olympics Alaska State Bowling Tournament that will take place in November on the Mainland.
Kodiak hasn’t completed an entire bowling season since 2019. A season started in 2021 but lasted only a few weeks as COVID cases rose in the community.
Athletes and partners have been practicing since August.
