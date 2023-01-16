In the brief history of Kodiak High School hockey, the Bears haven’t had many opportunities to play with a lead.
Kodiak got to enjoy that feeling Friday night against Delta because of four goals in the first two periods. The Huskies, however, made sure the final period wasn’t a breeze for the Bears.
Kodiak withstood a pair of Delta goals in the third period and clung to a 4-3 nonconference victory at the Baranof Park ice rink.
The victory marked the Bears’ first of the season and third in program history. This is Kodiak’s second season of high school hockey.
“This means a lot. We have been trying really hard for this and practicing our butts off,” sophomore Rowan Wyszkowski said. “It feels really nice to get a win.”
Wyszkowski was a goal shy of becoming the first Kodiak skater to register a hat trick.
His goal with 1 minute, 18 seconds left in the first period gave Kodiak the lead for good at 2-1. His second goal with 2:03 remaining in the second put Kodiak up 4-1.
Wyszkowski was quick to describe that his first score was all luck and being in the right spot at the right time.
“Dexter (Smith) shot it, and it (the puck) hit Noah Schrof’s stick, then it bounced off my back and into the net,” Wyszkowski said.
Whatever it takes.
The second goal was more conventional. He found an opening in the net and pushed the puck in with his stick.
All that added up to a career night for the sophomore skater.
“He had a dang great game,” Kodiak coach John Glover said. “He has been working really hard in practice, and it is showing. Good for him. He got a ton of minutes.”
Kodiak owned the second period. The Bears controlled the puck and peppered Delta’s goalie with 29 shots in the period. Two shots got through — one by Kyle Powers and the other from Wyszkowski.
Overall, Kodiak outshot Delta 53-25.
“We finally had some momentum and carried the play in their O zone for quite a while and put a ton of pressure on their goalie,” Glover said.
The momentum didn’t carry over after the second intermission.
Delta’s Anthony White scored a pair of third-period goals to close the gap to 4-3 with 7:44 remaining in the game.
Kodiak freshman goalie Simon Lonheim pitched a shutout the rest of the way to earn his first victory by making 22 saves.
“We got to learn how to play with a little bit of a lead, which we are not used to. ... I would have liked a 7-2 win or something like that,” Glover said.
SATURDAY
Delta salvaged the long trip to The Rock with a 5-1 victory Saturday evening.
Tied at 1 entering the third, Delta scored four goals — two on a five-minute power play — to take its second victory in three tries against Kodiak. The Huskies won the first meeting 4-2 in November in the Mat-Su Valley.
Saturday’s victory was impressive as Delta (5-8) traveled with only 11 players. That meant short shifts and lots of minutes for all the skaters.
“This is a super solid group of really young kids — mostly freshmen and sophomores — and they work really well together,” “We were missing quite a few of our bigger guns.”
Robbie Kline’s goal two minutes into the third gave Delta a 2-1 cushion.
The Bears had a chance to tie the game a few minutes later but Delta Goalie Jordan Bouziden stuffed Wyszkowski’s penalty shot.
The game turned after that. Delta got goals power-play goals by Gavin Smith and Brady Bevard in 25 seconds to increase the lead to 4-1. Delta’s Jacob Korovnik capped the scoring in the final minute.
Dexter Smith scored Kodiak’s only goal at the 2:52 mark in the first.
Kodiak honored seniors George Aquino, Noah Coulter, Simon Grimes, Kyle Powers and Logan Reed before the game.
“It’s always a little sad at the end of the season when the seniors are moving on,” Glover said. “They love the game and are going to continue to love the game. They have been really good mentors for the younger kids.”
Kodiak (1-10) finishes the regular season with home games against Palmer on Jan. 27-28.
