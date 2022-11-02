Kills score points while digs save points — and sometimes matches.
You don’t have to tell that to Brittney Llorente. She knows. Kodiak’s senior libero is among the best in the business regarding erasing would-be points from the opponent’s scoreboard.
Llorente recently reached 1,000 career varsity digs. She didn’t stay there long as she has shot past that milestone number and stands at 1,114 digs heading into Thursday’s Northern Lights Conference Championships at Wasilla High School.
Llorente learned about the accomplishment when longtime head coach Amy Willis announced it to the team.
“I was not expecting that,” the 5-foot-1 Llorente said.
Llorente posted that significant number in a limited amount of matches — 190 to be exact. That’s what makes it an incredible feat. Her sophomore season was wiped out because of the pandemic, leaving her with only two seasons of varsity play.
In comparison, school dig record holder Izzy Riina — a 2015 graduate of Kodiak High School who played for George Fox University and Providence Christian College — had three seasons and multiple state tournament appearances to reach 1,340 digs.
It is not crazy to think that Llorente would have smashed the school record if not for the missing sophomore season.
“She is awesome. She runs the show with her voice,” Willis said. “Obviously, she is back there doing the work but she is also telling everybody else what to do and what she sees. They trust her.”
That wasn’t always the case. In middle school, Llorente was a player who seldom talked on the court. She was a good libero back then but became a great defensive player when she added that element to her game.
Llorente credited C squad coach Rick Carmen for bringing out her talkative side when she was a freshman.
“There are some things that I struggle with, but the best part is when a really tall girl is hitting a really fast ball at me and I dig it up,” Llorente said. “It is a really good feeling, even though it hurts sometimes.”
Defense and Llorente go hand-in-hand. On the diamond, she stars as the catcher for Kodiak’s softball season.
Libero and catcher have a lot in common — if a pitch gets past the catcher, runners advance bases, and if a libero can’t make a play, a point is awarded to the other team.
“It’s kind of the same job,” Llorente said. “I enjoy playing defense. It’s a whole lot of fun.”
Is there a dig that stands out?
“A thousand digs is a lot,” she said. “I really can’t think about one.”
NLC TOURNEY
The Northern Lights Conference Championships has a different feel this season.
Before the season, the Alaska School Activities Association shrunk the five-team NLC’s state berths from three to two. With that move, a true double-elimination bracket was introduced to the regional postseason tournament. That means a one-loss team could still win the conference title.
“You could have a bad first day and come back and win the whole thing. That is a really hard way to do it, but if feels more hopeful,” Willis said.
Kodiak’s quest to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2015 begins 5 p.m. Thursday against Wasilla.
The third-seeded Bears went 3-5 during the regular season, while the No. 2 Warriors were 6-2.
Wasilla won both matches against Kodiak this season. Willis watched those matches via Facebook Live from her parent’s ranch in New Mexico.
“I’m hopeful. We now have even more scouting, and they (the players) have their own experience against them,” Willis said.
Wasilla features four girls who stand over 6 feet tall, including 6-foot-4 sophomore Layla Hays. Kodiak is a defensive-minded team that relies on four girls that are under 5-foot-2.
“What my team lacks in genetics, we gain tenfold in speed and smartness,” Willis said. “They are determined to get every ball all up. ... Hopefully, the big girls get tired before we do.”
The Kodiak-Wasilla winner advances to play in Friday’s semifinal at 7 p.m. The loser plays at 3 p.m.
No. 4 Soldotna and No. 5 Palmer begin the tournament at 3 p.m., with the winner moving on to play top-seeded Colony at 7 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday.
The NLC’s third-place team will be placed in a pool with the Cook Inlet Conference fourth-place team and the Mid Alaska and Southeast conference’s second-place team for the final at-large bid to state.
