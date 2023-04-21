Kodiak softball entered the 2023 season riding a 30-game regular-season win streak over Northern Lights Conference opponents.
Behind an all-around performance from junior Shanoah Spear, Kodiak pushed its win streak to 31 with a dominating 9-1 five-inning victory over Palmer Friday evening at Baranof Field.
Spear was dynamite with a ball and a bat in her hand.
From inside the circle, the right-hander hurled a complete-game, three-hit gem. With only two strikeouts, her defense was up to the task. Spear induced 10 ground ball outs — four to shortstop Danica Howell and three back to herself.
Spear lost her no-hit bid in the fourth when the leadoff batter legged out an infield single that bounced off the pitcher’s glove to second baseman Kate Holland, whose glove flip to first was a tad late.
“It is really fun catching her because she has so many pitches and she is so accurate,” said sophomore newcomer Hailee Henslee, who grew up playing softball in Florida.
First-year coach Lauren Crall said Friday’s game was the best defensive effort from her team so far during this young season.
The defense shined in the fourth, with center fielder Asyhln Bolen racing to her right to track down Palmer’s only flyball of the game and Holland turning a nifty inning-ending double play when she caught a popup and tossed to first to double-up the runner.
“We noticed when we went to Sitka that our defense was not what it should be,” Crall said. “We really focused this week on our defense and it showed. I am really proud of them.”
Spear bashed at the plate, helping out her cause. The slugger’s at-bats looked like this: a run-scoring double in the first, RBI triple in the second and another run-scoring triple in the fourth. She scored every time she reached base.
“You cannot stop her,” Crall said. “When her bat is hot, her bat is hot. I’m surprised one did not go over today.”
The top of the order accounted for all eight of Kodiak’s hits — Kyla Pineda’s two singles brought in two runs, Henslee drove in one on two singles and Bolen led off the game with a single.
Kodiak (1-0 NLC, 10-6 overall) opened the day with a 15-0 three-inning nonconference victory. That set the tone for the nightcap. Kodiak hasn’t lost a regular-season conference game since 2018.
“We talked about it all week — we take every game like it’s a conference game,” Crall said. “We thought our first game was a conference game, so those girls came out ready, so they were a little bummed that it wasn’t.”
Kodiak and Palmer close out the series with an NLC game at 10 a.m. Saturday.
