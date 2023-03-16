Connor Case

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak’s Connor Case shoots a free throw during a high school basketball game Saturday at Kodiak High School. 

From the moment Connor Case stepped onto the varsity basketball court as a freshman, he wanted to become one of the elite players of the Northern Lights Conference. 

Case can graduate a happy man. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.