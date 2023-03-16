From the moment Connor Case stepped onto the varsity basketball court as a freshman, he wanted to become one of the elite players of the Northern Lights Conference.
Case can graduate a happy man.
After a spectacular senior season, Kodiak’s 6-foot-2 shooter was named to the NLC’s first team — his first such honor.
“It definitely means a lot,” Case said. “It has been a goal since I first came in here. … Getting first team is pretty special.”
The award gives him bragging rights over his older brother Shawn Case, who ended his career in 2022 as an NLC second-team player.
“I’ve let him know a couple times about that,” Connor Case said. “He always razzes me before games, saying you will never be as good as me.”
Joking aside, the Case brothers can ball.
In Kodiak’s run to the 2022 NLC title, Shawn Case calmly hit two buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointers — one from halfcourt that triggered fans storming the Kodiak High School court.
Connor Case didn’t match his brother’s late-game heroics, but he did drop a 30-point game and ended the season averaging 12.6 points per game — two numbers his older brother didn’t reach.
Connor Case believes coaches in the conference voted him on to the first team because of the competitiveness he brought to the hardwood.
“I always try to work hard for what I can get,” Connor Case said. “If I’m not hitting 3-pointers, I will try to get layups. There are always going to be games where you can’t do what you’re best at, so you have to try to find other ways to do stuff.”
Connor Case’s bread and butter was dialing it up from long range. He led Kodiak with 53 3-pointers; for those counting, that was 10 more than his brother made during the 2021-22 season.
After only making 17 triples as a junior, Connor Case dedicated the off-season to improving his shot. He took advantage of Kodiak’s endless summer daylight by launching shot after shot at Baranof Park.
“I was so happy I was actually able to shoot threes this year because last year I couldn’t hit a three,” he said.
Even though he puts an unusual side spin on the ball, Connor Case’s shooting ability is a big reason why he played varsity minutes as a freshman.
He got better every season.
“Connor had a great season. … Just a good all-around kid who plays his heart out for you. He comes every day ready to play,” Kodiak coach David Anderson said. “He deserved getting that first conference team.”
GIRLS
Kodiak Avie Arevalo capped her prep career by earning her first NLC award. The senior guard was placed on the second team.
Arevalo led Kodiak with 7.4 points per game while scoring a career-high 19 points in a victory over Palmer, giving the Bears their first NLC win since the 2018-19 season.
She has been the heartbeat of the program for the past four years — playing in 62 varsity games.
“She takes care of business in the classroom and is always focusing on the team and how we can get better. She is a motivator and encourager. … She just works hard,” said Kodiak coach Monica Claridge last week before the Northern Lights Conference Championships.
CHEER
Kodiak’s Rica Mangrobang and Darnell Diesta were selected to the all-region cheer team, while their coach, Rolyn Vergara, was named the coach of the year.
Boys
MVP — Parker Kroon, Wasilla
Coach of the year — Steve Henderson, Wasilla
First team
Kash Luce, Colony; Jayce Underwood, Colony; JD McGee, ACS; Arthur Adams, Wasilla; Sean Malinis, ACS; Jeph English, ACS; Connor Case, Kodiak; Jakob Brown, Soldotna.
Second team
Connor Dudley, Wasilla; Owen Beaudry, Wasilla; Blake Dinkel, Colony; Andrew Morgan, Colony; Zach Daniel, Colony; Andrew Pieh, Soldotna.
Good sport team
Jaidhen Oyao, ACS; Zach Daniel, Colony; Aron Paguio, Kodiak; Nolan Garner, Palmer; Coy Babcock, Soldotna; Jaidas Huffman, Wasilla.
Girls
MVP — Salvia Sellers, ACS
Coach of the year — Jeannie Hubert-Truax, Wasilla
First team
Layla Hayes, Wasilla; Hallie Clark, Colony; Chloe Auble, ACS; Mylee Anderson, Wasilla; Ally Shelley, Colony; Maliyah Alex, ACS; Morgan Maldonado, ACS; Josie Sheridan, Soldotna.
Second team
Lainey Suaava, Colony; Livia Breshears, Wasilla; Emma Hopkins, Colony; Abby Pettit, Palmer; Mielee Merchant, Wasilla; Avie Arevalo, Kodiak; Katylynn Morrison, Soldotna; Morgan Ainsworth, Colony.
Good sport team
Nyami Mathot, ACS; Adrian Alley, Colony; Avie Arevalo, Kodiak; Abby Pettit, Palmer; Tanner Inman, Soldotna; Katie Jackson, Wasilla.
Cheer
Coach of the year — Rolyn Vergara, Kodiak
All-region
Jordan Wilken, Wasilla; Sydney Cook, Wasilla; Zoe Martel, Palmer; Breanne Gauthier, Palmer; Rica Mangrobang, Kodiak; Darnell Diesta, Kodiak; Hilee Suarez, ACS; Amaliah Leyton, ACS; Benson Tedd, Colony; Elisabeth Allain, Colony.
Good sport team
Faith Sanders, ACS; Serenity Crawford, Colony; Raean Balolong, Kodiak; Merritt Waite, Palmer; Katelyn Arnone, Wasilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.