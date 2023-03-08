Throughout her 60-game prep basketball career, Avie Arevalo’s younger brother has only watched her play in person twice.
One of those times happened last week for the Kodiak girls’ senior night. Arvin Arevalo — with earbuds in his ears — sat beside his parents a few rows up in the bleachers. After the game, he greeted his sister on the court for senior recognition.
Arvin is a student with special needs that attends Kodiak High School. He doesn’t deal with noise well, so that is why he has only seen his sister play twice.
“It was a special moment having my brother watch,” Arevalo said. “It feels nice having support from my brother watching me play since this is my last year.”
Arevalo’s prep hoops career is ending as the 5-foot guard prepares for her final home appearances when Kodiak plays host to the Northern Lights Conference Championships that begin Thursday.
Since springing for 10 points in her second game as a freshman, Arevalo has been a steady contributor for four years. Not many players crack the varsity starting lineup from Day 1. But she did and has never relinquished her spot as Kodiak’s floor general.
She plays with the same confidence now that she possessed in 2019.
That is displayed by her fearlessness. As one of the smallest players on the court, she routinely challenges the bigs by attacking the rim. She takes her lumps but always bounces back up.
“My dad always told me not to be afraid because it doesn’t matter about height,” Arevalo said. “You can’t get anywhere if you don’t have that confidence.”
That was sound advice from pops, who taught his daughter the game as a Little Dribblers coach. The two bonded over hoops, and even though he is not her coach anymore, he never misses an opportunity to give feedback.
“He taught me to always have fun, because if you don’t have fun with basketball what is the point of going forward if you are not having fun,” said Arevalo, also a volleyball player and track runner.
And Arevalo is having a blast.
“Practicing with my teammates brings all the joy and fun,” she said. “They are one of the No. 1 reasons why I keep going to practice. They make it fun for me. … I’m doing this for them, my team and my community.”
Arevalo is having a career year, leading Kodiak with 7.4 points per game. Six of her career 13 double-figure scoring efforts have come this season, with a high of 19 in a victory against Palmer that snapped a 22-game conference losing skid.
“Because of the way she is able to see the floor and handle the ball, it has been really hard for teams to press us, teams that are substantially better than us,” Kodiak second-year coach Monica Claridge said.
The skipper has relied on Arevalo’s poise and reliability to help rebuild a program that is nearly a decade removed from its undefeated season. Once a player who was looking up to others for guidance is now the player dishing out knowledge and motivating teammates.
“She is a leader and carries the team,” said sophomore Kate Holland earlier this season. “We are going to miss her next year, for sure. She has been a good person to look up to.”
NLC CHAMPIONSHIPS
For the second straight year, No. 6 Kodiak (4-13) is pitted against No. 3 Colony (16-6) in the opening round. The game tips at 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
During the regular season, Kodiak fell to Colony — the third-ranked 4A team in the state — 72-29 and 65-35.
“We just have to go out there and play our best basketball that we can,” Claridge said. “We didn’t win a game at regions last year, so we definitely want to improve on that and show people how much we have gotten better, because I think we really have improved over the course of the last two years.”
The winner between Kodiak and Colony advances to a semifinal date with No. 2 Wasilla at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, while the loser plays the loser between No. 4 Soldotna and No. 5 Palmer at 11:45 a.m. Friday.
Claridge has noticed the steps forward the offense has taken from last season to this season. Kodiak averages 33.4 points per game this year — five points better than a year ago.
“We are much better at running our offense and are really starting to look for fast-break opportunities more,” Claridge said. “Just overall, we are not where we need to be, but our fundamental skills have improved.”
With defending 4A champion ACS (20-2), Wasilla (21-3) and Colony up top, this can be viewed as two tournaments in one, with Soldotna (11-13), Palmer (3-21) and Kodiak all battling for fourth place.
ACS is led by University of Washington commit Sayvia Sellers, who recently made 11 3-pointers and scored 38 points in a victory over Kodiak. The Lions have not lost a conference game since joining the NLC last season after a dominant run at the 3A level.
Wasilla — last year’s state runner-up — is paced by 6-foot-5 sophomore Layla Hayes, who has had a 34-point, 25-rebound and 6-block game this season and is already getting Division I attention.
ACS topped Wasilla 62-49 and 76-52 during the regular season. The Warriors went 2-1 against Colony.
“It’s fun to watch good basketball and we don’t have to fly anywhere to see a great tournament,” Claridge said. “It’s going to be super fun.”
