Courtesy of Georgianna Spear

Kodiak’s Shanoah Spear was named the 2023 most valuable player for the Northern Lights Conference. 

Shanoah Spear did it all for Kodiak’s softball team this season. The junior hit home runs, was dominant inside the circle and played a flawless shortstop. 

Opposing coaches noticed and voted her the most valuable player for the 2023 Northern Lights Conference. 

