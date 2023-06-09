Shanoah Spear did it all for Kodiak’s softball team this season. The junior hit home runs, was dominant inside the circle and played a flawless shortstop.
Opposing coaches noticed and voted her the most valuable player for the 2023 Northern Lights Conference.
Kodiak coach Lauren Crall said it was a deserving honor.
“She has been a leader this year, and I really appreciate that. She has stepped up,” Crall said. “Her pitching is awesome. Anytime we need her, she keeps her cool and goes in there and throws strikes. She does her job and is really good at it.”
Spear is Kodiak’s first MVP since catcher Kaitlyn Clark won the award in 2014. The connection between the two? Both led the Bears to NLC titles.
The accurate right-hander posted 59 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings during the regular season while walking only 26 of the 229 batters she faced.
Spear was even more lethal at the dish. Leading Kodiak in batting average (.677) and doubles (18). She was second in RBIs (33) and third in hits (42) and runs scored (38).
Those gaudy numbers helped Kodiak win its first NLC title since 2014.
“She is really good,” teammate Alisha Miranda said. “I’ve played with her through Little League, and seeing her grow is insane.”
Miranda noted that Spear comes off as shy, but that is far from the truth. Other teammates agreed.
“She is Shanoah. There is really nothing else to say,” Kate Holland said. “She is her own bubbly self. She may not look like it, but she is one of a kind.”
Kodiak’s Hailee Henslee and Ashyln Bolen were placed on the first team, while Danica Howell and Addalina Haagenson earned second-team accolades.
Northern Lights Conference awards
MVP — Shanoah Spear, Kodiak
Coach of the year — Bab Frates, Kenai
Camryn Frank, Palmer; Haillee Henslee, Kodiak; Ashyln Bolen, Kodiak; Brooke Fischer, Soldotna; Kyana Griskevich, Kenai; Alyssa McDonald, Soldotna; Becca Trowbridge, Homer; Ari Davis, Homer.
Aurelia Zimin, Palmer; Kailey Stynsberg, Kenai; Danica Howell, Kodiak; Kiara Forkner, Soldotna; Maddie Johnson, Palmer; Addalina Haagenson, Kodiak; Maggie Greenier, Kenai; Morgan Chase, Houston; Aubrie Barrey, Palmer; Taylor Erickson, Houston.
Emily Owens, Homer; Selena Farris, Palmer; Kasey Cunningham, Soldotna; Teagan Davis, Houston; Scout DeVries, Kodiak; Maggie Greenier, Kenai.
