Kodiak’s Mizzy Arbues shoots during a high school girls basketball game against Palmer Friday at Kodiak High School. 

Wasilla displayed why it’s one of the top girls basketball teams in the state with a Northern Lights Conference sweep of Kodiak. 

The Warriors — ranked second in the 4A classification on maxpreps.com — scored a 60-12 victory on Friday and a 56-12 win on Saturday at Wasilla High School. 

