Wasilla displayed why it’s one of the top girls basketball teams in the state with a Northern Lights Conference sweep of Kodiak.
The Warriors — ranked second in the 4A classification on maxpreps.com — scored a 60-12 victory on Friday and a 56-12 win on Saturday at Wasilla High School.
Wasilla moved to 16-2 overall, 5-2 in the NLC, while Kodiak dropped to 2-11, 1-7.
Layla Hays — a 6-foot-5 sophomore — paced Wasilla in both games, dropping 16 points in the opener and 17 points in the finale.
Freshman Missy Arbues led Kodiak on Friday with five points, while sophomore Lakeisha Sanchez posted seven points in Saturday’s game.
It doesn’t get any easier for Kodiak as the Bears conclude the regular season with home games against ACS Feb. 24-25.
The Lions — led by University of Washington commit Sayvia Sellers — are the reigning 4A state champions and lead the NLC with a 5-0 mark, 16-2 overall. ACS’ only losses are to teams from the Lower 48.
Kodiak (12) — Arevalo 0 0-0 0, Sanchez 0 2-4 2, Blanco 1 0-0 3, Holland 0 0-0 0, Nero 0 0-0 0, Fangonilo 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 2-2 2, Arbues 2 0-0 5. Totals: 3 4-6 12.
Wasilla (60) — Lunch 1 0-2, Merchant 2 1-1 6, Kroon 1 1-2 3, Johnson 2 0-2 4, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Breshears 2 0-0 5, Polty 0 0-0 0, Compton 1 1-2 3, Boling 1 1-2 3, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Gittlein 4 0-0 8, Bredberg 1 0-0 2, Hays 8 0-0 16. Totals: 27 4-9 60.
3-point goals: Kodiak 2 (Blanco, Arbues); Wasilla 2 (Merchant, Breshears). Fouls: Kodiak 9, Wasilla 8. Fouled out: None.
Kodiak (12) — Arevalo 0 1-2 1, Sanchez 2 3-4 7, Blanco 0 0-0 0, Holland 1 0-0 3, Nero 0 0-0 0, Fangonilo 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Bushell 0 1-2 1, Arbues 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 5-8 12.
Wasilla (56) — Lunch 2 0-0 4, Merchant 2 0-0 6, Kroon 2 1-2 5, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Breshears 1 0-0 2, Polty 0 0-0 0, Compton 1 0-0 2, Boling 3 0-0 6, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Gittlein 0 0-0 0, Bredberg 1 0-0 2. Hays 8 1-2 17. Totals: 26 2-6 56.
3-point goals: Kodiak 1 (Holland); Wasilla 2 (Merchant 2). Fouls: Kodiak 8, Wasilla 14. Fouled out: None.
