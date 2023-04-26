Marcus Dunbar, Betsy Lund and Laura Mullican raced to individual titles at Saturday’s Earth Day Triathlon/Duathlon, an event organized by the City of Kodiak’s Parks and Recreation Department. 

Dunbar — Kodiak High’s former track and cross country coach — won the men’s field in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 16 seconds. He covered the 1-mile swim inside the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool in 17:07, the 5-kilometer run in 22:48 and the 20K bike ride in 44:21. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.