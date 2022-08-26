Shooters at the Salonie Creek Rifle Range have to endure windy conditions more often than not.
That was not the case at a recent centerfire benchrest rifle match. That kept the competition close.
“I expected high scores to reflect the placid currents between shooter and target — and I wasn’t disappointed with the results in the first relay,” organizer Michael Kerwood wrote in an email.
Kerwood took the first relay, earning a tiebreaker win over Bob White by scoring 14 bullseyes to nine. Both men tallied 249 points.
The second relay wasn’t as close but yielded the same results. Kerwood won with 250 points.
“I really was genuinely elated by the first relay scores and expected it to be a warm-up or practice match to better scores in the second relay, but with 250 being the most points awarded for 25 shots and no wind, it takes a lot of focus and concentration to keep up for two relays and well over 50 shots plus unlimited sighters,” Kerwood wrote. “Both relays together add up to well over an hour of fixed attention on that small dot at 200 yards.”
First relay
1. Michael Kerwood, 249 points (14 bullseyes); 2. Bob White, 249 (9); 3. John Swinko, 249 (8); 4. Erik Berggren, 248 (10); 5. Velma Vining, 247 (4).
Second relay
1. Michael Kerwood, 250 (9); 2. John Swinko, 246 (0); 3. Velma Vining, 244 (4); 4. Erik Berggren, 238 (2); 5. Bob White, 232 (1).
