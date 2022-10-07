In the baseball world, Tyler Holforty is a quadruple A player — not good enough for the major leagues, but too good for Triple A. A player caught in between the two levels.
Holforty doesn’t play baseball, but you get the point.
Since 2019, Holforty has been kicking around the Kodiak boys junior varsity cross country team, always sniffing the top of the junior circuit leaderboard but not fast enough to be a top seven runner for the Bears.
He never got discouraged and kept plugging away, running in the rain, wind and snow. Whatever the conditions, he was determined to beat the clock.
Holforty hit pay dirt at last week’s Region III Cross Country Championships in Soldotna. He finished fourth in the junior varsity race with a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds. That mark was special not only because it was a personal best, but it topped the time of Kodiak’s seventh runner in the varsity race.
Significant? Oh, yeah.
The gutsy run catapulted Holforty onto Kodiak’s varsity for the first time in his career. And it couldn’t have come at a better time for the senior. His debut with the big boys will be at Saturday’s Division I State Championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
“Finally, senior year, I made it on varsity,” Holforty said.
Celebrate, Holforty. You’ve earned it.
“He worked really hard and has trained for four years with our team,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “I think he is ready.”
Of course, with Holforty entering the top seven, one runner dropped out of the top seven. Junior Elias Litzow, who has been nursing an injury for the last month, will not be making a repeat trip to state. He will be an alternate, though.
Mortenson said Litzow did everything he could to heal an injury — physical therapy and cross-training in the swimming pool — but, after his regional performance, it was apparent to Mortenson that he was not running at full strength.
“Nobody is hoping that their teammates fail, but watching the varsity race, you could tell by the second half of the race that Elias was tightening up pretty bad,” Mortenson said.
Holforty strictly went into the junior varsity race aiming for his best performance. The race had a tight lead pack and he was in the middle of it the entire time.
“I was really hoping to get sub-18. I was just shy of that,” Holforty said. “I was really mad but ended up getting below Elias’ time, so I was excited about that.”
It’s not uncommon for a runner from the regional junior varsity race to be elevated to the state roster. Miles Grimes was in that spot last season. And he produced, finishing 39th — third for Kodiak — as a freshman.
Can Holforty duplicate Grimes’ performance that helped push Kodiak to a fifth-place finish?
“I don’t have advice for him (Tyler) because he has been running longer than me,” Grimes said. “He probably should be giving me advice on how to do hills.”
EVEN FIELD
Behind Division I favorite Colony, a bunch of teams are expected to jostle for position. Kodiak is one of those teams, along with Eagle River, West Anchorage, Dimond, South Anchorage and West Valley.
“It honestly reminds me of the boys swimming field last year, where you had a lot of teams that are fairly equivalent,” Mortenson said.
In last fall’s swimming and diving championships, five teams finished with more than 60 points, with Kodiak topping the field with 79.
“We could end up seventh and still have had a great day, or we could end up second and had a fantastic day,” Mortenson said. “And if Colony falls apart for whatever reason, there are six teams ready and waiting to pounce on the opportunity.”
TOP RUNNER
After finishing first in Kodiak’s last two big races (George Plumley Invitational and the Region III Championships, junior Max Robinson has emerged as the Bears’ lead runner.
He is also Kodiak’s top state returner from a year ago, and Mortenson said he could easily top his 18th place finish.
“He has certainly established himself as a strong leader on our team,” Mortenson said. “His fitness is fantastic, and I think it took him a good portion of the season to get his running legs back.”
Robinson was sidelined for much of last spring’s track season with a broken toe and spent the bulk of the summer training for the swimming season.
Behind Robinson are Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, Bengt Anderson, Joseph Hathaway, Joshua Hathaway and Holforty.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s girls will be racing together for the third straight season at the state meet. The girls qualified in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 state championship was canceled because of COVID.
The Bears advanced to state by placing third at the Region III Championships.
“They did great. They performed exactly as we needed them to,” Mortenson said. “We feel thrilled to go to state and to get that experience for a lot of these girls who haven’t been before.”
Two of Kodiak’s six runners will be running at state for the first time — Annie Olsen and Haiden Holforty. Returning are Abigail Harver, Cassidy Foster, Hannah McCarthy and Oceana Brockman.
Kodiak’s seventh runner, Mia Baxter, missed regions last week with an illness and will not run at state.
“They have bonded as a team. It is a small team, but they work hard,” Mortenson said. “We are excited to get them there and have them finish their season at state, which is what every team wants.”
Harver has led Kodiak throughout the season and will be looking to better her 68th place finish at last year’s state meet. Foster was 42nd a year ago, while McCarthy was 79th and Brockman 80th.
“She (Harver) really wants to break 22 minutes. I know she is ready to do that. That is the bigger goal more so than place,” Mortenson said. “On the girls’ side, we are looking at some time goals.”
The girls race begins at 12:45 p.m.
KODIAK WEATHER
According to the National Weather Service, there is an 80% chance of rain in Anchorage on Saturday. That is perfect Kodiak racing weather.
“It benefits us when it is raining,” Grimes said. “A lot of teams can practice indoors on tracks, but we can’t.”
