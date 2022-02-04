Kodiak High’s junior varsity basketball teams swept Kenai Thursday at the Rally in Valley Tournament at Redington High School.
Kodiak’s boys picked up 12 points from Alex Holland to race past Kenai 55-37.
Jisselle Blanco dropped a game-high 16 points to push the Kodiak girls past Kenai 38-34.
Both teams advanced to today’s semifinal round. The girls play Houston at 3 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS
Kodiak outscored Kenai — a former member of the Northern Lights Conference — 23-6 in the opening period. The Bears held a 36-15 lead at halftime.
Kelly Ticman chipped in 10 points for Kodiak, while Jon Flerchinger added eight points.
GIRLS
Kenai didn’t have an answer for Blanco, who scored 11 of her 16 points in the opening half. The sophomore drilled two of Kodiak’s four 3-pointers.
Shanoah Spear contributed nine points for Kodiak.
Kodiak led 21-12 at intermission and held off Kenai in the second half. The Kardinals outscored the Bears 22-17 in the final two quarters.
VARSITY
Kodiak’s varsity teams are idle this weekend. On Monday and Tuesday, both programs host 2A Metlakatla.
The girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
Metlakatla was supposed to be in Kodiak in January, but those games were postponed when the Southeast school went remote due to rising COVID cases.
Kodiak’s boys, ranked fifth in the state on MaxPreps.com, enter Monday’s game with a 10-1 record, while the Kodiak girls are 3-9.
BOYS
BEARS JV 55, KARDINALS JV 37
Kodiak 23 13 13 6 — 55
Kenai 6 9 12 10 — 37
Kodiak (55) — Holland 5 0-0 12, Silva 1 0-0 2, Barroga 3 2-2 8, Rohrer 0 1-2 1, E. Silva 1 2-2 4, Bruno 1 0-0 3, Atanque 0 0-0 0, M. Silva 0 0-0 0, Abulleva 2 1-2 7, Flerchinger 4 0-2 8, K. Ticman 4 1-2 10. Totals: 21 7-12 55.
Kenai (37) — Gump 2 0-0 4, Litke 3 0-0 9, Harris 0 0-0 0, Leksejs 6 0-2 12, Armstrong 0 1-2 1, Whicker 0 2-5 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Riggle 4 1-1 9 Longham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-10 37.
3-point goals: Kodiak 6 (Holland 2, Abulleva 2, K. Ticman, Bruno); Kenai 4 (Whicker 2, Armstrong, Riggle). Fouls: Kodiak 9, Kenai 13. Fouled out — none.
GIRLS
BEARS JV 38, KARDINALS JV 34
Kodiak 10 11 9 8 — 38
Kenai 8 14 9 13 — 34
Kodiak (38) — Sanchez 1 0-2 2, Blanco 7 0-0 16, Holland 2 0-0 5, Ash 0 0-0 0, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 0-0 0, Spear 4 -12 9, Amodo 2 1-2 6. Totals: 15 2-6 38.
Kenai (34) — Baisden 0 0-0 0, Malom 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 1-2 3, Looper 0 0-0 0, Phillips 3 0-2 6, Wiznewski 3 3-6 9, Yrogui 1 0-0 2, Hershberger 0 0-2 0, Kohn 5 0-1 10, Goldshem 2 0-2 4. Totals: 15 4-11 34
3-point goals: Kodiak 4 (Blanco 2, Holland, Amodo); Kenai 0. Fouls: Kodiak 17, Kenai 10. Fouled out — none.
