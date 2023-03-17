Davis Fogle found the bottom of the basket often this past season for the Anacortes High School (Washington) boys’ basketball team.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard had a big impact in his first season both with the Seahawks and in the Northwest Conference.
He was the player of the year in the 16-team conference, and averaged 24.6 points per game, second highest in Skagit County.
“I felt confident about the year I was going to have,” Fogle said. “My goal was to average around 25 points.”
Now, Fogle has been named the Skagit Valley Herald Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Anacortes coach Brett Senff had high praise for Fogle, a former Kodiak student and the son of Amy and Phil Fogle.
“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of player,” Senff said. “A kid that is determined, aggressive, puts the time in, is a 6-foot-5 point guard that can score it, has handles, a play-maker. He is special.”
Senff said Fogle is coachable, and his attitude revolves around his desire to win.
“It doesn’t matter where, who, when, he wants to win,” Senff said. “I’d rather have that attitude than any other attitude. Then teach the other aspects as we go.”
For Fogle, the season reflected an offseason in which he focused on improving his skill level.
“I worked hard on polishing my game to get ready for this season,” Fogle said. “All that extra work I did really showed in my play this year.
“And that extra work also showed when I faced tough defenses, and the ups and downs that brought.”
Facing a barrage of gimmicky defenses as opposing teams attempted to slow him down, Fogle relied on the skills he honed during the offseason as well as those of his teammates, particularly on those occasions when the ball wasn’t dropping.
“I knew I could score, but so did the other teams,” he said. “They scout you and throw different things at you. Even when your shot is not falling, you still have to be able to help your team in different ways.”
Such as getting the ball into the hands of his teammates.
“My teammates were certainly one of the main reasons for my success and our overall success as a team,” he said. “That and our coaching staff.”
Offensive production is something for which Fogle has shown a particular knack. Whether it’s shooting from behind the arc or driving to the hoop for a dunk, he has an affinity for scoring.
“His ability to knock down tough shots was impressive,” Senff said. “He’s unbelievable. Just the way he can contort his body to get a shot off no matter if it’s in the lane or if he quick dribbles and pulls a deep three.”
So, what does Fogle take away from this season?
“We can play with anyone,” he said. “We didn’t back down from anyone. No one had an easy game against us.
“As a team, we really strived for that sort of chemistry. We wanted to just go out and play as hard we could and just play well together. That really led to our success.”
Fogle is already in full prep mode for next season. He plays basketball year-round, and said if he’s not playing the game, he is watching it.
This connection with basketball started when he first dribbled a ball as a 5-year-old.
“Basketball really became my passion in about the third grade,” Fogle said. “That just continues.”
He strives for perfection on the court, and has particular aspects of his game he wants to improve.
“I definitely want to get stronger,” he said. “And I want to improve my defense. Those two things are definitely what I want to improve on.”
The coach echoed those exact sentiments.
“His area of growth needs to be his defensive end,” Senff said. “Once he gets stronger, I think he’s still growing into his body, watch out.
“... He’s the kid who puts the time in and wants things beyond high school basketball, and he is very driven. One of the most driven kids I have ever seen on the court, and we’ve had some good ones.”
And his future playing for the Seahawks?
“For this team, the goal is to win a state championship,” Fogle said. “That is what we are all focused on. I definitely want to win a gold ball before my career is over.”
