When asked about Olivia Troxell’s championship match at the girls Division I state wrestling tournament, Kodiak coach Junior Valladolid recalled an article written about his runner-up finish at the 2002 state meet.
The article “Junior will always be a champion to me” appeared in the Kodiak Daily Mirror days after Valladolid’s bid at a fourth state title fell short, 4-2, to Dimond’s Darin Pestrikoff in the 125-pound championship bout.
“He came up short of his quest in Fairbanks,” author Jeff Rigby wrote. “But long after he is gone from Kodiak, the name Junior will echo in the Kodiak mat room.
“It will be used as a barometer by which the program and wrestlers measure success. It will be used as a tool for coaches to inspire others.”
As luck would have it, Valladolid returned to the Kodiak High mat room in 2016 as head coach. He is using the same tools he used as a wrestler to inspire the next generation of wrestlers.
Troxell — Kodiak’s 112-pound star — goes down as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the Valladolid era. A four-time state placer.
“I just want Olivia to know she is my champ, and she always will be,” Valladolid said.
Troxell had a spectacular season, despite falling short to Lathrop’s Autmn Poland, 8-6, in Saturday’s championship match at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.
She finished with a 19-1 record, with only two matches going the distance and more than half ending by first-round pins.
Troxell coudn’t have been more dominant. She just ran into a two-time defending state champion that only had one loss on the season.
“We had a really good game plan for Poland. She is a tough wrestler and a two-time state champion — three-time state finalist — for a reason,” Valladolid said. “On both of there best days, Olivia would win 10 out of 10.”
To back that statement up, Troxell owns a 3-2 record against Poland.
Valladolid said Troxell looked great in her three matches on Friday — all pins — and was ready for her first state championship match.
“It’s a day I will always remember because I got to be her warm-up partner. I felt like she was relaxed as she could be,” Valladolid said.
“But whenever there was a pause in the tournament or we weren’t in the arena, I could sense she was getting ancy.”
Troxell was down 5-0 after the first period. She battled back but could never get ahead. The coach said there were a few questionable calls made by the official that halted the comeback, including being whistled for grabbing headgear for the first time in her career.
“There were moments where I felt Olivia was breaking her,” Valladolid said.
Troxell capped her career with a 76-14 record. She is the program’s leader in most points scored and leaves in the ranks of Kodiak’s elite girls Michelle Canete and Chloe Ivanoff.
“I know she is down about this right now, but I hope one day she realizes the amazing legacy she has left behind and all the younger wrestlers she has inspired along the way,” Valladolid said.
“Everyone from Kodiak will always remember when they got to see Olivia Troxell take the mat.”
