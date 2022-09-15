There is only one sporting event on the island this weekend, but it is good.
Kodiak’s cross country team is hosting a star-studded field in its final home meet of the season Friday at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park.
Do you want state leaders? There will be plenty. Do you want to see the state’s best teams? Got you covered.
On hand will be Colony, Chugiak, Soldotna and Glennallen.
“I love bringing quality competition home,” Kodiak coach Ashley Mortenson said. “You just can’t take that for granted.”
Chugiak’s girls are the defending Division I state champions and have not let down this season. They are led by senior Campbell Peterson, last season’s state runner-up.
She dazzled in her appearance at The Fort last season, turning a 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 54.5 seconds, good for 13th on the course’s all-time list. Look for her to move up the list on Friday.
“Last year, Campbell didn’t have much of a challenger because it was a dual meet,” Mortenson said. “This year, both with her teammates and Colony’s and Soldotna’s top girl, it is going to be less of a solo battle, and that could really push her up the list further.”
Soldotna freshman Sophia Jedlicki has logged the second-fastest time in the state this season, while Colony’s Ella Hopkins is fifth on the list. Peterson’s teammates of Addison Capozzi and Skyler Belmear are third and sixth on the list, respectfully.
Friday’s girls race is shaping up to be one of the fastest fields ever at Kodiak’s grueling home course.
“Certainly in a really long time,” Mortenson said.
And don’t forget the boys.
Colony’s win at last week’s George Plumley Invitational has the Knights as one of the top teams in the state. They are led by senior Matthew Rongitsch, who has produced the second fastest 5-K time this season.
“To have both state leaders here on the same weekend in a meet with five teams, you just can’t complain at all. It is going to be a good weekend with a lot of good competition,” Mortenson said.
The girls race begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Kodiak plays in its first off-island tournament of the season Friday and Saturday at the West Spiketacular in Anchorage.
The Bears are in Pool A with Soldotna, Dimond, Chugiak, Wasilla, Grace Christian and Seward. After playing each team, Kodiak will be placed in one of the three Saturday brackets.
Pool B features Colony, Eagle River, Homer, Ketchikan, Palmer, South and West Valley. Pool B is comprised of Barrow, East, Kenai, Nikiski, Service, Thunder Mountain and West.
FOOTBALL
Kodiak begins a stretch of three Railbelt Conference games starting 6 p.m. Saturday at Lathrop in Fairbanks.
The Malemutes won last year’s Division II title and haven’t let up this season. Lathrop — riding an 11-game winning streak — is 5-0 and have outscored opponents 236-49. Lathrop has only given up 16 points in its last three victories against Chugiak, Eagle River and Wasilla.
Kodiak’s season has looked the opposite, getting outscored 158-38 in four losses. However, conference play gives the Bears a fresh start.
The top two teams in the four-team conference earn berths to the Division II playoffs. It will not be easy, though. Lathrop, North Pole and West Valley are a combined 11-5 this season.
Kodiak hosts West Valley (Sept. 23) and is at North Pole (Sept. 30).
The Bears did get some good news in last week’s 48-0 loss at Kenai as senior playmaker John Ticman returned from a Week 2 ankle injury. Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson said Ticman — Kodiak’s starting quarterback — played a few plays at receiver against Kenai and he plans to use him the same against Lathrop.
SWIMMING
After having last weekend off, Kodiak’s swimmers and divers get back in the water for Saturday’s Bartlett Invitational at Bartlett High School in Anchorage.
The Bears opened the season two weeks ago with a home meet against Soldotna, where sophomore Amaya Rocheleau produced the third fastest times in the state for the 100-yard freestyle (56.64) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.99), and the eighth quickest time in the 100 butterfly (1:06.01).
